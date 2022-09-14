Read full article on original website
Bowie’s F.R.O.G program already making a difference
Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Bowie Middle School’s new F.R.O.G. program stands for “Friendly, Resourceful, On-Campus, Guardians,” and organizers say it’s already hopping along to an awesome start. Bowie Principal Amy Russell says the new program is all about providing even more positive role models on campus that can lift student spirits. “We do know that […]
ECISD leader reflects on coming to America at 3 and the impact of education on his life
ODESSA, Texas — Before you can appreciate where Mauricio Marquez is and what he does, you have to understand where he came from and what he had to go through to get here. “My story is kind of one of humble beginnings. My parents came to the states searching for the American dream. Just like every parent wants the best for their own kids. So, my parents came here wanting to make sure that me and my two older brothers had to opportunities that, unfortunately, back in their home country, they were not able to have,” said Mauricio Marquez, Exec. Dir. Of Leadership for ECISD.
Midland animals shelters experience distemper outbreak
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland animal services has been affected by the distemper outbreak at the shelter and now they have resorted to extreme measures. Midland Animal services manager Ty Coleman says CDV or canine distemper virus is dangerous to dogs. “Distemper has various amounts of different symptoms you...
There is a need for foster families in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin is ranked as the highest in the state for kids being placed outside of their home area. “We have a pretty significant crisis on our hands and it’s been that way for a long time,” said Matt Waller, Associate Director at One Accord for Kids.
Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League holds recruitment mixer
MIDLAND, Texas — The Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League held their annual recruitment mixer for the new school year on Monday night. The Mentor Program strives to focus on helping young boys who are fatherless. These Permian Basin men are one step ahead to making a difference in their lives.
Student overcomes addiction; discovers faith, family and career
Big Spring native Tyler Murphy admittedly says that he was on a fast, downhill trajectory prior to 2016 when he decided to get his life back together. “My father was superintendent of Big Spring ISD, and my mother was an algebra professor at Howard College,” Murphy said. “I was one of the top five Big Spring High School graduates in 1997. I had everything going for me and went to the University of Texas Austin to major in Computer Science. That’s when I started to make some bad decisions. After 18 months in college, I dropped out to play in an alternative rock band. Of course, along with being in a band, came alcohol and drugs. The band gig didn’t work out, and I came back to Midland. My most recent job before my life changed in 2016 was working for Alon USA [now Delek U.S.] as the regional training manager. I trained managers of the Midland convenience stores. I was good at it; I had a knack for business. I could have been better if I hadn’t been addicted.”
Odessa Police hosting Impact Party
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting an Impact Party on Sept. 17. This event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion on E. 8th Street. Featured will be food, music and jumpers as well as crime prevention resources. Several law...
Midland Animal Services closed for intake due to distemper outbreak
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced Animal Services will be closed for intake on Sept. 15-16. At this time the city is working on mitigating a canine distemper outbreak in the dog holding kennels. While distemper does not infect cats or humans, it is an infectious...
MCH, Ector County Hospital Police Department host Stop the Bleed, C.R.A.S.E classes
ODESSA, Texas — Sometimes, it is best to live life prepared. On September 16 at 1 p.m., Midland County Health and Ector County Hospital District Police Department will be hosting the Stop the Bleed and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) classes at the Texas Tech Auditorium. The...
Keep Odessa Beautiful launches community cleanup initiative
ODESSA, Texas — Keep Odessa Beautiful has launched a fall community cleanup initiative. This event is open to individuals and families as well as clubs, businesses and schools. All you have to do is register and pick a time, date and place and Keep Odessa Beautiful will provide you...
MCH and ECHD Police to host Active Shooter event on September 16
ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital and the Ector County Hospital District Police Department will be holding an Active Shooter event & Stop the Bleed course on September 16. This will all take place on the TTUHSC Campus in the Texas Tech Auditorium at 1:00 p.m. The event is...
City of Midland Animal Services to host two job fairs in September
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services will be holding two separate job fairs during the month of September. Both job fairs will be held at the Animal Services Center on 1200 N. Fairgrounds Rd. on September 19 and 23. The positions that will be holding interviews...
MCH Family Health Clinic to host 'Party in the Parking Lot' event
ODESSA, Texas — MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting its 'Party in the Parking Lot' event on September 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will have free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings. Glucose screenings are typically free every Tuesday at the W. University location. There will be no appointments required as well as free music, food trucks and giveaways.
Odessa Fire Rescue opens new location
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue have opened a brand new Fire Station Friday morning. The location, marked number 9, is located at 1900 87th St. in Odessa. The ribbon ceremony was an exciting event that had cake for everyone who showed up as well as an opportunity for a tour of the brand new fire station. All the attendees even had a chance to see a real firetruck, as well as meet some of the firefighters that will be working there.
See Video Of Permian High School From Odessa Texas Featured On The Today Show!
Heck yeah! One of our local High Schools from here in the Permian Basin was featured on the Today Show on NBC this morning! The school that put Friday Night Lights on the map was featured on a football section of the nationally televised morning show on NBC this morning.
Health Department responds to viral tamale photo
The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of criticism.
Ted Cruz visits Big Spring to discuss Ports-to-Plains Corridor
BIG SPRING, Texas — On Wednesday through Friday, lawmakers and citizens gathered for the Ports-to-Plains conference in Big Spring. Over the course of the three days, updates were given on the highway and the opportunities it will bring to those along the corridor. The Ports-to-Plains Corridor was signed into...
Odessan gets invited to the one of the largest food truck events in Michigan
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last month, as a part of small business summer, Mary Kate Hamilton introduced Yvette Hernandez who’s the owner of Mi Cocinita food truck. She overcame drug addiction to start her own small business. Now, Hernandez has been invited to Michigan to the worlds largest food truck...
Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion
00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
15-year-old makes outcry of abuse
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week on a warrant after a 15-year-old girl made an outcry of abuse. Aneel Mariscal, 20, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. According to an affidavit, on August 27, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an […]
