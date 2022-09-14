Read full article on original website
Edward shattuck
2d ago
In my opinion LeBron is just as Racist as the owner,look at some of the comments he has made against white people,but some people say black people can't be Racist he has done it alone and gotten away with it!!!!!!
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Chris Chiozza, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season.
Tiger Woods Begged To Use Cart: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods was walking with a noticeable limp during this year's Masters and Open Championship. That's not a surprise considering he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2021. During an interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," Will Zalatoris shared his thoughts on Woods' future on the PGA...
GOLF・
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
When Will This Talented NBA Point Guard Be Signed?
On September 15, NBA veteran Dennis Schroder is celebrating his 29th birthday. However, he still remains a free agent. Over his career, he has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Steph Curry boldly says Celtics are better off without Kevin Durant
Steph Curry thinks the Boston Celtics are better off having not traded for Kevin Durant since they would have had to give up important talent to get him. Kevin Durant was known to be available for a significant portion of the NBA offseason, yet no team ended up trading for him. Why?
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’
Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere. “I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Light Punishment Of Suns Owner Robert Sarver Hurts NBA’s Reputation
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a champion for equality and social justice for the majority of his life, making for part of his legacy just as important as his on-court heroics for the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers. Hence, it was inevitable Abdul-Jabbar would have some thoughts on the investigation...
TMZ.com
Stephen Jackson Speaks Out After PnB Rock Murder, 'I Check In Everywhere I Go'
Ex-NBA hooper Stephen Jackson is speaking out in the aftermath of Philly rap star PnB Rock's murder in South Los Angeles ... saying he "checks in" whenever traveling to another city or state. By checking in, Stak means if you're visiting a city that you're not from or familiar with,...
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe
Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
NBC Sports
LeBron says NBA “definitely got this wrong” with Sarver; Adam Silver defends decision
One of the reasons Donald Sterling was given a lifetime ban from the NBA and eventually was forced to sell the team back in 2014 was the pressure from players. His Clippers made a very public on-court protest, the Warriors and Clippers almost boycotted a game, and other players such as LeBron James raised their voices in protest.
Boston Celtics Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, and you’re not a fan of the Boston Celtics…you’re probably jealous of fans of the Boston Celtics. It’s not often that a team with such a storied past has such a bright future. The Celtics dominated the NBA...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Shot At NBA Superstars While Praising Patrick Beverley: "He Plays The Game Like It’s Supposed To Be Played. Not These Dudes Making $200-300 Million And Can’t Play At All.”
Shaquille O'Neal's opinion is well respected around the NBA community, although he often makes some claims that raise eyebrows around the league. The Big Diesel isn't shy to share his opinion with the public, no matter who gets offended by it. More often than not, time proves him right and he's trying to be correct about something again, this time regarding his former team.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF・
