pymnts

Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One

Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
RETAIL
pymnts

Cryptocurrency-Fiat Gateway CryptoPayments Launches B2B, B2C Solutions

Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions that enable businesses and individuals to make and receive payments in nine cryptocurrencies. The platform features security that includes two-factor account authentication, currency options, up to 14 personal crypto wallets and multicurrency cards, and an application programming interface (API) for developers, according...
RETAIL
pymnts

GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers

Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion

Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Ratio Secures $411M to Grow BNPL, Financing Platform for SaaS Firms

B2B FinTech company Ratio has emerged from stealth and announced it has secured $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform for Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses and other recurring revenue firms. Ratio allows these firms to provide embedded BNPL services that “granularly match” their customers’ cash...
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service

Today in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, U.K.-based FinTech Paysend launched a new instant payment product, and Adyen has integrated Block’s Cash App as a payment method. The Amsterdam-headquartered FinTech Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

NCR Splitting Into 2 Distinct Companies

Bank, retail and restaurant enterprise technology provider NCR is splitting into two distinct publicly traded companies, with one focused exclusively on ATMs and the other targeting online commerce. The NCR Board of Directors unanimously approved the plan, which will be “structured in a tax-free manner” and is anticipated to take...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Shyft Raises $16M, Taps Randal Meske as Next CEO

Global moving industry marketplace Shyft has closed a $16 million Series B funding round, with the startup also naming business veteran Randal Meske as its new CEO. New investors included Munich RE Ventures and OurCrowd, with the round also seeing participation from existing investors, Inovia Capital and Blumberg Capital, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 15). The fresh capital will be used to expand its solutions and increase value to customers across the top global markets and demographics for relocation and moving.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Travel Platform Amadeus Teams With Uplift to Offer BNPL to US, Canada

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Uplift is partnering with travel platform Amadeus for customers in the U.S. and Canada, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 15). It comes as 68% of travelers surveyed by Amadeus have said they’d spend more on travel if BNPL was an option. Forty-nine percent of those surveyed said they’d be more likely to buy airline ancillary services.
TRAVEL
pymnts

Cloud Banking Firm nCino, Codat Team on SMB Loan Underwriting

Codat, an API for small business data, will be partnering with cloud banking firm nCino to automate and accelerate the ways banks can underwrite small business loans, a press release said. nCino’s services help cut down the time it takes banks to transfer information from a borrower’s financial statements into...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

London Open Banking Startup TrueLayer Cuts 10% of Staff

Citing formidable market conditions, London open banking startup TrueLayer — valued at $1 billion last year — is laying off 10% of its staff of approximately 443 employees. “We are now operating in a very different context and more challenging market conditions. TrueLayer, while being in a position...
BUSINESS
pymnts

APIs Bridge FinTech Infrastructure and Bank Regulatory Expertise

Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have played a critical role in the implementation of open banking, forcing retail banks in the region to make customer account information available to FinTechs and nonbank third parties through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Slack Adds Industry-Specific Consulting Partners to its Ecosystem

Slack is expanding its global consulting partner ecosystem to include industry-specific consultants who will help companies in their digital transformations. With newly available services and solutions, Slack customers can engage consulting partners of Slack and parent company Salesforce who focus on financial services, manufacturing, communications, retail, media, technology and other industries, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Linux, Industry Group Set Sights on Open-Source Superwallets

The Linux Foundation wants to do for digital wallets what it did for the private enterprise blockchains used by the likes of Walmart, IBM and Maersk. Working with companies such as Accenture and CVS Health, as well as digital identity providers including Spherity and the Open ID Foundation, the open source software organization has created the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF).
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Proactive Dispute Policies Put Merchants, Consumers on Same Page

Transaction disputes, by their very nature, are reactive problems for merchants. They don’t exist until a cardholder is dissatisfied or confused about a transaction, setting off a chain reaction of events. The cardholder first contacts the credit card issuer with a complaint, then a provisional credit is shared with them before an investigation, commonly referred to as dispute representment, begins to determine liability.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Restaurants Now Seek to Balance Full-Service Flourishes, Digital Ease

As quick-service restaurants (QSRs) rush to automate, their full-service restaurant (FSR) counterparts are forced to take a more nuanced view of innovation. While labor challenges demand some adoption of new technologies to make them run more efficiently, these restaurants are called upon to find the balance between these technologies and the level of service their dine-in customers expect.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Banking Platform Oportun Gains $150M Secured Loan From Neuberger Berman

Mission-driven FinTech and digital banking platform Oportun Financial Corporation closed a $150 million senior secured term loan from funds managed or sub-advised by Neuberger Berman Specialty Finance. “The capital provided by this loan will support the continued investment and growth in our business that we expect, even under the tighter...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

pymnts

