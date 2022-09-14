PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO