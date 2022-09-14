Read full article on original website
Ed Withey
2d ago
Thank You for keeping our Loved one in the spotlight and never giving up on trying to solve this. Ginger and Ed. Much respect.
4
AZFamily
Prescott police dog helps officers find over five pounds of methamphetamine
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The K-9 unit helped police find over five pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle, Prescott police say. On Sept. 15, Prescott Valley police stopped a car on State Route 69 and Fain Road for multiple traffic violations. The officers called in the department’s K-9 Unit when they noticed the passengers acting strange. K9 Kato and his partner Officer Ellison arrived to sniff around and Kato alerted the officers that there were drugs in the car. Officers searched the vehicle and soon discovered over five pounds of methamphetamine in the car.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
fox10phoenix.com
Tips needed in case of Arizona woman who went missing on her birthday then murdered 20 years ago
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - An Arizona sheriff's office needs the public's help to piece together what happened after she went missing on the night of her birthday celebrations in 2002. Just about 20 years after Arleen Cilione went missing in Yavapai County on Sept. 19, 2002, details about how she...
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’
PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Person
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Person. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Prescott Valley resident Lawrence “Larry” Hall. Larry Hall is 80 years old, 6’ tall, 220 lbs. with gray hair and beard, and hazel eyes. He...
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed in Plane Crash on Kingman [Seligman, AZ]
The crash happened on September 13th, at around 1:30 p.m., in a remote area of northwest Arizona. According to police, they received a call about a missing aircraft. The report stated that a single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in the area of Seligman. When emergency crews found the...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green and white dirt bike. It was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments located on Main Street between August 12‐17, 2022. The dirt bike is green and white in color, has a bent foot peg and shifter, and a 5‐inch gash on the front fender.
techaiapp.com
15 (Wicked Fun) Things to Do in Jerome, AZ
Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
ABC 15 News
Person shot, killed by US Marshals deputies
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A person was shot and killed by deputies with the U.S. Marshal's Office Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Flagstaff police say the shooting happened near Route 66 and Fourth Street in a residential area. State and federal officers were conducting a joint operation, according to Flagstaff...
2 killed in plane crash in northwestern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Two people died in a small plane crash Tuesday just north of Seligman in northwestern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a missing aircraft. Sheriff's officials said due to the...
theprescotttimes.com
SILENT WITNESS ALERT JUST IN NOW
HELP THE CAMP VERDE MARSHAL’S OFFICE FIND A FUGITIVE WANTED FOR CHILD MOLESTATION. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Belsazar Desena-Toledo of Camp Verde. On June 12th, of this year, Camp Verde Marshal’s Detectives investigated a case of alleged child molestation. During their investigation, they discovered Desena-Toledo had been molesting a 12-year-old female victim in the Camp Verde area for several years. It is believed that when he learned of the investigation, Desena-Toledo fled the area, possibly to Mexico.
prescottenews.com
The Proposed Sun Dog Connector Route – Mayor Kell Palguta
Open House meetings are being held to discuss the proposed Sun Dog Connector that will be the first and only East/West connector road between Prescott and Prescott Valley that is not a state highway. There has been some resistance from those who have recently moved to Yavapai Hills and Diamond...
theprescotttimes.com
Beware YCSO New Scam Alert
Gift cards are a popular and convenient gift for all occasions. They’re also a tool that scammers use to steal money from people. Scammers have been targeting Yavapai County residents by asking them to pay a fake fine or probation bill with gift cards. They may also use a compromised email account to send emails requesting gift card purchases for friends, family, or co-workers.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen black 2007 LDTL Load Trail double axel dump trailer. It was stolen sometime between June 17‐September 2, 2022 from a residential yard in the 3100 block of North Corrine Drive in Prescott Valley. The trailer is about 10 feet long.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
allaboutarizonanews.com
US Marshals Deputies Shoots and Kills Armed Man in Flagstaff
A man was shot and killed by Deputy U.S. Marshals on Wednesday afternoon in Flagstaff. According to the reports, state and federal officials were working on an operation in a residential area near 6th Avenue and Izabel Street, north of Route 66. Deputy marshals were reportedly attempting to arrest the man when he drew a handgun. Deputies shot the man. He died at the scene. No deputy marshals or bystanders were hurt.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
'We loved each other a lot': Widow of Arizona man shares loving message after husband dies hiking in extreme heat
PHOENIX — The widow of a Phoenix man who died tragically while hiking with a group near Cave Creek earlier this week to share a message with others about the importance of heat safety. Originally from Oregon, Dishion came to Phoenix to pursue his medical dream at Barrow Neurological...
fox10phoenix.com
'Downtown Mile Project': Flagstaff gets $32M for transportation, flood control
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff is getting $32 million to help improve downtown transportation and to help with flood control. "This is huge for public safety, huge for national commerce, and huge for the community that traditionally gets hit by flooding," Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. "These have been projects that we've been looking at for, honestly, 25 years to protect our city from flooding. In fact, 20% of our flooding, including downtown Southside, are 20% of our community, including downtown and Southside and North IU, will be assisted greatly from the flooding threats that we face every single year."
