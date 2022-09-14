ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Three teenagers shot in Kansas City, Kansas drive-by Wednesday afternoon: Police

By Bill Lukitsch, Sarah Ritter
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Three teenagers from Kansas City, Kansas’ Washington High School were shot in an apparent drive-by Wednesday afternoon a short while after being dropped off by a school bus near North 61st Street and Farrow Avenue.

Police officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 6100 block of N. Farrow in regard to the shooting, said Nancy Chartrand, a KCKPD spokeswoman. Officers there found the three gunshot victims, who were each taken to hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police investigating the shooting found that the gunshots originated from a vehicle that then fled the area, Chartrand said. It unfolded after the school bus had driven away from the bus stop, she added.

No suspects had been apprehended as of Wednesday evening, and police had no information available for public release.

In response to the shooting, Washington High School Principal Cole Amaya sent a letter to families notifying them of what took place. He encouraged parents to have their children speak with detectives if they may have information helpful to the investigation.

“I want to assure you that the safety of our students is always a top priority. As a school community, I want to thank you for your support as we continue to work together for the health and safety of all students,” Amaya said in the letter.

The shooting Wednesday unfolded less than 24 hours after another involving two teenage victims also struck by gunfire in Kansas City, Kansas. Both were shot, one seriously, as they were traveling in a car near N. 73rd Terrace and Parallel Parkway around 2:30 p.m.

That case took place near Arrowhead Middle School, prompting a school lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Chartrand, of KCKPD, said Wednesday that people with information about the shootings should come forward and report to investigators.

Anyone with knowledge of the shootings was encouraged by authorities to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

