Troy golf teams defend Diana Schwab Mixed title; Troy boys second and third in two tournaments at Reid Park North

Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
peakofohio.com
Chiefs, Hillclimbers roll; Raiders fall at home – Local HS Football Week 5 results
Tavien St. Clair went 19-21 for 278 and 5 total touchdowns (4 passing and 1 rushing). Indian Lake ended their two week scoring drought. The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. Urbana totaled 442 yards of offense. The Hillclimbers have surpassed their win total from 2021. Mechanicsburg’s 20-game...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy football cruises to 40-7 win over Fairborn in MVL action
TROY —The Troy football team continued its momentum from last week’s win over Stebbins with a 40-7 victory over Fairborn Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. After the Skyhawks scored on their opening drive, Troy ran off 40 unanswered points to cruise to the victory in MVL action.
miamivalleytoday.com
Friday Night Football Roundup
PIQUA — The “Battered Helmet” will remain in its rightful place for another year. The Piqua football team made sure of that with a 42-6 win over Sidney Friday night. The Indians, 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVL, bounced back in a big way from last week’s loss to Xenia.
Sidney Daily News
Boys golf: Russia wins SCAL tournament, title
SIDNEY — Russia’s boys golf squad secured a Shelby County Athletic League title by finishing first in the league’s tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Raiders finished first with a 330 team score, eight strokes ahead of second-place Fort Loramie. Russia senior Ross Fiessinger...
miamivalleytoday.com
Thursday Prep Volleyball Roundup
PIQUA — The Troy and Piqua volleyball teams might be at the opposite end of the volleyball spectrum. But, the two teams have similar goals. To improve with every match and keep getting better. And both did that Thursday night at Garbry Gymnasium in Troy’s 25-10, 25-11, 25-20 win...
miamivalleytoday.com
Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup
FAIRBORN — The Troy girls soccer team blanked Fairborn 4-0 Wednesday night in MVL play. Troy improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the MVL. Leah Kirchner led Troy with two goals. Aubrey Murphy and Alyssa Stanley had one goal each. Trinity Hurd and Paige Vitangeli had one assist...
Lima News
Five Lima area bassers qualify for regionals
A trio of veteran boaters and a pair of Lewistown co-anglers from the Lima area have qualified for the James River Regional bass tournament of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) set for Oct. 20-22 in Richmond, Virginia. This became fact following a two-day tourney in...
miamivalleytoday.com
PHS grad to be recognized after receiving Roy Pickerill Service Award
The Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Association has announced that David Ashburn, a graduate of Piqua High School Class of 1982 has been selected as a member of their 2022 Class for their Hall of Fame upon receiving the Roy Pickerill Service Award for his efforts on behalf of the American Diabetes Association.
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
miamivalleytoday.com
2 THS seniors named National Merit Scholorship semifinalists
TROY – Troy High School seniors Luke Huber and Savannah Swanson have been named National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Huber and Swanson each recorded two of the top scores in the nation on the PSAT test, taken in the fall of 2021 by high school juniors. To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, each must advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and all other requirements explained in the information provided to them by the National Merit Scholarship Program.
miamivalleytoday.com
Firsthand account of Operation Babylift from Ray Snedegar at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum
TROY — After 31 years in the U.S. Air Force, Ray Snedegar remembers every moment of April 4, 1975. As Chief Loadmaster of a C-5 Galaxy, he had a mission per President Ford of evacuating children from orphanages in South Vietnam. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport in Saigon.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miamisburg man has died after a crash in Miami Township late Friday night. Crews were called to the reports of a crash with injuries at Kelly Marie Court and Benner Road in Miami Township around 11:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Montgomery County Coroner’s Office...
tippnews.com
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022
Festivals, shows, concerts, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 16-18, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022. Local Festivals. Grab Your Crew & Sample The Brew for the 4th Annual Beer Fest! Featuring live...
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
dayton.com
Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open Washington Twp. restaurant next year
Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open a third location in the Dayton area within the Township Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp. “This store will likely be opening in 2023,” said Ryan Sanecki, senior digital marketing manager at Bibibop Asian Grill. “We are looking forward to sharing more information when we have it.”
miamivalleytoday.com
WACO Field hosts 29th annual fly-in
TROY — Numerous vintage cars and planes will be on display at WACO Airfield this weekend, as part of the 29th annual WACO Vintage Aircraft Fly-In. WACO Air Museum will hold its annual Fly-In from 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-18. The event will be located at the airfield at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.
dayton.com
George’s Family Restaurant has new owners: ‘We just want to preserve the All-American diner that it is’
A family restaurant dating back to 1994 has a new set of owners. Steve Socrates and his girlfriend, Samantha McFarland, are the new owners of George’s Family Restaurant, located at 5216 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. Socrates told Dayton.com he is from the Dayton area and was looking for...
Xenia motorcycle crash leads to ‘serious injuries’
The driver of a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle, Scott McHenry, of Dayton, was traveling eastbound on Upper Bellbrook Road when he was struck by a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 35-year-old Xenia woman.
