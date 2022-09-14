ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Troy golf teams defend Diana Schwab Mixed title; Troy boys second and third in two tournaments at Reid Park North

By Robbin Kiser
miamivalleytoday.com
 3 days ago
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy football cruises to 40-7 win over Fairborn in MVL action

TROY —The Troy football team continued its momentum from last week’s win over Stebbins with a 40-7 victory over Fairborn Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. After the Skyhawks scored on their opening drive, Troy ran off 40 unanswered points to cruise to the victory in MVL action.
FAIRBORN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Friday Night Football Roundup

PIQUA — The “Battered Helmet” will remain in its rightful place for another year. The Piqua football team made sure of that with a 42-6 win over Sidney Friday night. The Indians, 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVL, bounced back in a big way from last week’s loss to Xenia.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Boys golf: Russia wins SCAL tournament, title

SIDNEY — Russia’s boys golf squad secured a Shelby County Athletic League title by finishing first in the league’s tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Raiders finished first with a 330 team score, eight strokes ahead of second-place Fort Loramie. Russia senior Ross Fiessinger...
RUSSIA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Thursday Prep Volleyball Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy and Piqua volleyball teams might be at the opposite end of the volleyball spectrum. But, the two teams have similar goals. To improve with every match and keep getting better. And both did that Thursday night at Garbry Gymnasium in Troy’s 25-10, 25-11, 25-20 win...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy girls soccer team blanked Fairborn 4-0 Wednesday night in MVL play. Troy improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the MVL. Leah Kirchner led Troy with two goals. Aubrey Murphy and Alyssa Stanley had one goal each. Trinity Hurd and Paige Vitangeli had one assist...
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Lima News

Five Lima area bassers qualify for regionals

A trio of veteran boaters and a pair of Lewistown co-anglers from the Lima area have qualified for the James River Regional bass tournament of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) set for Oct. 20-22 in Richmond, Virginia. This became fact following a two-day tourney in...
LIMA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

PHS grad to be recognized after receiving Roy Pickerill Service Award

The Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Association has announced that David Ashburn, a graduate of Piqua High School Class of 1982 has been selected as a member of their 2022 Class for their Hall of Fame upon receiving the Roy Pickerill Service Award for his efforts on behalf of the American Diabetes Association.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

2 THS seniors named National Merit Scholorship semifinalists

TROY – Troy High School seniors Luke Huber and Savannah Swanson have been named National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Huber and Swanson each recorded two of the top scores in the nation on the PSAT test, taken in the fall of 2021 by high school juniors. To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, each must advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and all other requirements explained in the information provided to them by the National Merit Scholarship Program.
TROY, OH
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
tippnews.com

Fall Festivities in Miami County

Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022

Festivals, shows, concerts, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 16-18, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022. Local Festivals. Grab Your Crew & Sample The Brew for the 4th Annual Beer Fest! Featuring live...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?

DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open Washington Twp. restaurant next year

Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open a third location in the Dayton area within the Township Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp. “This store will likely be opening in 2023,” said Ryan Sanecki, senior digital marketing manager at Bibibop Asian Grill. “We are looking forward to sharing more information when we have it.”
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

WACO Field hosts 29th annual fly-in

TROY — Numerous vintage cars and planes will be on display at WACO Airfield this weekend, as part of the 29th annual WACO Vintage Aircraft Fly-In. WACO Air Museum will hold its annual Fly-In from 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-18. The event will be located at the airfield at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.
TROY, OH

