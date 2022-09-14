Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield celebrates Halloween through October
The borough has begun announcing events it will host in October to get people in the fall spirit. The calendar includes house and window front decorating contests from Oct. 1 through Oct. 26, and the Paw-o-ween pet costume contest from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31. Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich, for...
thesunpapers.com
Arts After Dark returns to Historic Smithville Park
Art enthusiasts are invited to enjoy an evening of fine art, music, film and theater this weekend during the second annual Arts After Dark festival at Historic Smithville Park. The special free event features an eclectic mix of artists, musicians and performers from across the county and region in a...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Wildwood By the Sea's post
Fireman’s Weekend is on! If you’re in town for the Wildwood Firemen’s Convention this weekend, enjoy FREE rides from 7 am to 11 am to the Convention Center!. Friday & Saturday, September 16th and 17th: 11 am to 11 pm . Friday & Saturday, September 23rd and...
capemayvibe.com
Buffet in Downtown Wildwood this weekend!😋 #dooww
Welcome to everyone attending the NJ Fireman’s convention in the Wildwoods!!!!🚨🚨🚨🚨. Our schedule this weekend will be…. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield Area Lions Club participate in Mayor’s Wellness Day campaign
The Haddonfield Area Lions Club and American Legion Post 38 will host their first Red Cross blood drive on Saturday, Oct. 1. as part of the borough’s health and wellness festival. Lions Club President Bill Brown initiated the idea. He’s been donating blood for more than 70 years, since...
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
fannetasticfood.com
Girl’s Weekend in Cape May, NJ
Last weekend was extra fun: I was on a girls’ trip in Cape May, NJ!. One of my best friends from college, Turner (her actual name is Laura, that’s a nickname), her family has a house in Cape May and we’ve been going up there for a weekend most summers since college.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
fox29.com
Good-natured battle in Wilmington has businesses poking fun at each other in a war of words
WILMINGTON, Del. - It is a sign showdown in Delaware, with businesses battling to come out on top. It all started last year, with a local automotive center declaring itself the winner of sign war 2021. Then, in late August, a new battle began. A rematch in the war of words.
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
Our Funny Hero is Back, Talking Sea Isle City This Time
In an earlier story, we highlighted a funny guy who imitated people who visit Avalon, New Jersey. Now our hero is back, talking the talk of people who visit Sea Isle City. What do you think? Did he do right by Sea Isle peeps?. 36 Restaurants to visit in Sea...
39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day. I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
NBC Philadelphia
Got Old Toys? This Guy Is Touring Philly Area Looking to Buy Vintage Toys
Parents who still have that bin full of toys even though your child left home years ago, this one's for you. "America's Toy Scout" Joel Magee announced he's hosting a vintage toy buying show at various locations across the Philadelphia area this week. The 'Pawn Stars' Disney expert will be...
South Philly Church Protected, While Saloon Hangs in the Balance
At the September meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission, an Italian American church was added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, two new construction projects were approved in historic districts, and a comment period was held on behalf of nominations submitted to the National Register of Historic Places. First...
What’s Up with This Secret Pizza Ring in Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If you have friends that know about this 'secret' pizza in Egg Harbor Township, they've been holding out on you. Last weekend, I found out about what sounded like an underground pizza ring from a friend who had ordered a pie and some cookies. I must not have been paying...
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ, Businesses For Sale For $16M
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the the heart of downtown Ocean City, have gone on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel, and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the...
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
sanatogapost.com
Local Roads Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several state highways in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will be restricted next week for operations to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across southeastern Pennsylvania, the state Department of Transportation reported. Milling and paving work in...
PhillyBite
The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia
- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
