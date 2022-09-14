ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullica Hill, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield celebrates Halloween through October

The borough has begun announcing events it will host in October to get people in the fall spirit. The calendar includes house and window front decorating contests from Oct. 1 through Oct. 26, and the Paw-o-ween pet costume contest from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31. Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich, for...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Arts After Dark returns to Historic Smithville Park

Art enthusiasts are invited to enjoy an evening of fine art, music, film and theater this weekend during the second annual Arts After Dark festival at Historic Smithville Park. The special free event features an eclectic mix of artists, musicians and performers from across the county and region in a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Wildwood By the Sea's post

Fireman’s Weekend is on! If you’re in town for the Wildwood Firemen’s Convention this weekend, enjoy FREE rides from 7 am to 11 am to the Convention Center!. Friday & Saturday, September 16th and 17th: 11 am to 11 pm ​. Friday & Saturday, September 23rd and...
WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Buffet in Downtown Wildwood this weekend!😋 #dooww

Welcome to everyone attending the NJ Fireman’s convention in the Wildwoods!!!!🚨🚨🚨🚨. Our schedule this weekend will be…. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
WILDWOOD, NJ
phillygrub.blog

Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fannetasticfood.com

Girl’s Weekend in Cape May, NJ

Last weekend was extra fun: I was on a girls’ trip in Cape May, NJ!. One of my best friends from college, Turner (her actual name is Laura, that’s a nickname), her family has a house in Cape May and we’ve been going up there for a weekend most summers since college.
CAPE MAY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Local Roads Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several state highways in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will be restricted next week for operations to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across southeastern Pennsylvania, the state Department of Transportation reported. Milling and paving work in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia

- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
PHILADELPHIA, PA

