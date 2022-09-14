Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director Stephen Handwerk talks several political topics including the political parties and upcoming elections. LSU Beat's Glenn Guilbeau speaks on the political component of the SEC and LSU's upcoming football season. Executive director of PASA- Performing Arts Serving Acadiana Jackie Lyle talks about what's new in Acadiana preforming arts and the upcoming visionary project "Sacred Spaces". For more information, visit pasaonline.org. Author and labor attorney Steven Mitchell Sack speaks on his new book "Fired! : Protect Your Rights & FIGHT BACK If You're Terminated, Laid Off, Downsized, Restructured, Forced to Resign or Quit".

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO