Edmond, OK

Edmond Officer Uses Tactical Maneuver To End High-Speed Pursuit Involving Juveniles

By Jennifer Pierce
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15JHhA_0hvjp8vI00

A pursuit on Edmond streets Wednesday reached speeds over 100 miles per hour before the suspect crashed out, according to officials.

Officers chased the SUV for several miles before forcing the driver to stop. Police said six juveniles were in the SUV.

A traffic stop near West 15th Street and Fretz Avenue in Edmond did not go as planned.

“The vehicle refused to stop, and our officer initiated a pursuit,” Edmond Police Department public information officer Emily Ward said.

The department released the officer's nine-minute dash camera video of the chase. The suspect's SUV could be seen winding through Edmond neighborhood streets and onto main roads.

“About to run a red light at Danforth, and we are going westbound,” an officer said.

The driver sped through at least three red lights. Their speeds went from 45 miles per hour to over 100 miles per hour at times.

“It’s extremely high for city streets, and (at) that time of the morning, it’s still very dark,” said Ward.

When conditions were safe, Ward said the officer forced the driver off the road near the intersection of Northwest 178th Street and Portland Avenue.

“Our officer deployed what is known as a tactical vehicle intervention, (a) TVI,” Ward said. “And the suspect vehicle crashed.”

When the SUV crashed, police said the driver and five passengers took off running.

“Hey kids!” an officer said. “Down on the ground. You’ve got nowhere to run.”

The juvenile driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana and felony eluding. Three passengers were cited and released to their parents.

Police said two suspects remained at large.

The Oklahoma City Police Department assisted with officers on the ground and with Air One to search for the suspects.

Edmond, OK
