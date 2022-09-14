ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Lou 9
2d ago

Public beach, public roads, both paid for and maintained with public tax money. That's why you can't do what you want concerning parking on "your" island.

The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
CHARLESTON, SC
Isle Of Palms, SC
Folly Beach, SC
Isle Of Palms, SC
South Carolina State
Folly Beach, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Moncks Corner swears in new police chief

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner’s next police chief was sworn in Thursday after the department’s months-long search for a new leader. David Brabham officially took command of Moncks Corner Police Department Thursday during a council meeting. Brabham currently serves as a major for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and started his career in […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders working on solutions for vacant buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking for ways to address vacant buildings in the city. This topic was discussed on Thursday during the Community Development Committee meeting. Over the last decade, the number of vacant buildings in Charleston has been reduced by more than half, but there are still about 200 remaining today. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston taking ecological approach to fight Johns Island drainage woes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will be discussing a new drainage project on Johns Island aimed at decreasing flooding in the Barberry Woods neighborhood. The Barberry Woods Drainage project heads to Charleston’s Technical Review Committee Thursday. City leaders said when the neighborhood was built, a historic stream...
CHARLESTON, SC
Larry Grooms
Henry Mcmaster
Larry Sullivan
live5news.com

Charleston to hire experts to help staff to rewrite citywide zoning codes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is looking to rewrite its zoning codes and ordinances over the next few years, and officials say the rewrite affects all property owners in the city, regardless of where they live. Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Robert Summerfield says up to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist dies days after crash on Ashley River Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist has died after they were struck by a vehicle along Ashley River Road more than a week ago. A bicyclist and vehicle were both traveling south on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m. on September 6th when the cyclist was struck by the vehicle and seriously injured. The victim […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. seeks nonprofits to complete critical home repairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is working to complete $3 million of critical home repair for eligible residents and now needs the help of nonprofits to get the work done. When the county announced $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding for critical home repairs, nearly one thousand residents...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Big raises for Charleston County Schools top employees

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s many leadership changes come with big boosts in salaries this year. Salaries for the district’s 10 most expensive employees jumped nearly 8 percent, cracking an expense of more than $2 million. Superintendent Don Kennedy and Chief Operating Officer...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

