click orlando
Woman arrested after stabbing two people in Marion County, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala woman was arrested Friday morning after stabbing two people she shared a home with, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a home in Ocala after receiving a 911 call from a caller who said they’d been stabbed, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.
16-year-old arrested after shooting woman during robbery, Apopka police say
APOPKA, Fla. — A 16-year-old male is under arrest after he shot a woman during a robbery, according to Apopka police. Apopka police were called to the area of West Summit Street and Plymouth Rock Place for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Homeless man arrested for setting 2 Orlando homes on fire
ORLANDO, Fla. — A homeless man will face serious charges after setting two Orlando homes on fire as their occupants slept, police said. On Monday, police said Lloyd Courtney Roberts, 48, was walking through the Park Lake/Highland neighborhood when he used a lighter to ignite decorative wreaths hanging on the front door of both homes around 6:45 a.m.
click orlando
16-year-old arrested in shooting that hurt 1, led to lockdown at Apopka High School, police say
APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Police Department said its officers on Friday arrested a 16-year-old boy, accused of prompting a lockdown at Apopka High School after robbing and shooting a woman nearby. Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of West Summit Street and...
click orlando
VIDEO: Man faces DUI charge after crash with stationary Volusia patrol car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two Volusia County deputies walked away from a crash overnight with minor injuries after a patrol car they were using was struck by a pickup truck believed to have been manned by a drunken driver, according to an incident report. The deputies were investigating a...
Angry Florida teen shoots woman’s car 7 times in road-rage incident, deputies say
An alleged 18-year-old gunman was arrested less than an hour after authorities said he opened fire on a woman during a road-rage incident Thursday morning.
Man arrested after toddlers found wandering in Walmart parking lot, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida arrested a man in a Walmart parking lot after they said he was unconscious when he was supposed to be watching the children. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Walmart after a 2- and 3-year-old child were found wandering in the parking lot. The children were wearing only diapers.
WCJB
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
Bay News 9
Flagler Sheriff: Wanted man found with enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Volusia and Orange counties Wednesday morning, and found what deputies say was enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people. Adrian Rivers was arrested on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop in Palm Bay for...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
Local pool company under investigation for fraud reports
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police said they’re investigating reports of fraud against Blue Ribbon Pools in Port Orange. One customer told Channel 9 that the company took large deposits up front without doing much work. The customer paid Blue Ribbon Pools $28,000 in April as a...
Body of missing student recovered from Florida lake, firefighters say
The body of a missing student was recovered from a Florida lake on Friday evening, the Orlando Fire Department said.
click orlando
Woman spends months in recovery after being struck by Orlando police car
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando woman has spent the past 10 months in recovery after being struck by an Orlando Police cruiser last year. Miranda Ehrich said on the night of Nov.12, 2021, she and a friend were walking home from the EDC Music Festival. [TRENDING: Here’s when...
Man to be resentenced after receiving 90 days in jail for deadly hit-and-run in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — The person convicted of killing a man in a hit-and-run is set to get a new sentence Thursday. Jose Ruiz was sentenced to 90 days in jail earlier this month after taking a plea deal in the death of Mahmoud Arabi. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
WESH
Sheriff: Video shows Volusia man passed out in car as toddlers run through Walmart parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, a man was arrested after two children were found alone in a Central Florida parking lot. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona. Two unattended children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, were observed...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man attempts to set 2 homes on fire in the same neighborhood, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Homeowners in Orlando are demanding further action after a man set fire to their houses while they were still inside. The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near Terrace Blvd. and Weber St. in Orlando. Surveillance camera captured a man walking up and holding up what appeared to be a lighter, setting flame to the door in multiple spots.
villages-news.com
Ohio woman arrested after turning in front of police officer in The Villages
An Ohio woman driving a sport utility vehicle was arrested after turning in front of a police officer’s squad car in The Villages. Allie Danielle Wagner, 36, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was driving a white Chevrolet SUV with a Florida license plate at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue and turned into the lane of travel of a squad car in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
click orlando
Shooting in Apopka prompts lockdown at nearby high school, police say
APOPKA, Fla. – One person was injured in a shooting near Apopka High School Friday afternoon, prompting a lockdown on the campus, police said. The campus, located at 555 Martin St., was locked down until around 2:40 p.m. due to the shooting’s “close proximity to the school,” according to the Apopka Police Department.
villages-news.com
Driver who failed to stop at stop sign nabbed with cocaine near Oakland Hills
A driver who failed to stop at a stop sign was nabbed with cocaine near the entrance to Oakland Hills on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sarah Lynn Matthews, 45, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray 2008 Ford Focus when she was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of NE 86th Drive and NE 18th Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
