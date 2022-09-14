Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
wuga.org
September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
wuga.org
Warnock, Walker confirm one debate
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp glosses over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law at gathering for anti-abortion advocates
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Gov. Brian Kemp stuck mostly to his campaign script Thursday morning as he gave a speech to the Family Research Council’s 2022 Pray Vote Stand for Life Summit in Atlanta that was long on his past accomplishments but short on the abortion policies he would pursue if re-elected.
creativeloafing.com
Loudermilk Conference Center
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
The Citizen Online
Imker: Council race would be futile, but Peachtree City is in deep trouble
I have decided not to run for open City Council Post #3 at this time. It seems futile right now with the cabal of Learnard, King and Prebor acting as the majority on city council. They are on a path to destroy the village concept of Peachtree City and more (see below) and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
creativeloafing.com
ASW Distillery at American Spirit Works
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
Next big decision for Fulton DA: whether to subpoena Trump
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe of Georgia’s 2020 elections has already reached far into former Presi...
creativeloafing.com
Lee + White
creativeloafing.com
Brown & Balanced Atlanta
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
Atlanta’s Rappers Are Getting Into Politics. It’s Not Sitting Well With Everyone.
Critics argue that it looks a lot like the old-fashioned dynamic of rich folks meddling in city politics to further their own interests.
creativeloafing.com
Atl Breakfast Club
creativeloafing.com
Sls Sunday Day Party @ Elleven45/Free Entry Before 5Pm/Soga Entertainment
wabe.org
Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury
Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
How Atlanta Became a City I Barely Recognize
Atlanta’s growth over the past half century has delivered great prosperity. But it's also the capital of yawning racial disparities.
