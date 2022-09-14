ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
SAVANNAH, GA
wuga.org

Warnock, Walker confirm one debate

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
SAVANNAH, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kemp glosses over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law at gathering for anti-abortion advocates

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Gov. Brian Kemp stuck mostly to his campaign script Thursday morning as he gave a speech to the Family Research Council’s 2022 Pray Vote Stand for Life Summit in Atlanta that was long on his past accomplishments but short on the abortion policies he would pursue if re-elected.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury

Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
GEORGIA STATE

