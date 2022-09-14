Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
NEWS BRIEF: State tries to offset Atlanta Medical Center’s closing with $130 million to Grady Hospital
In an attempt to accommodate healthcare needs ahead of the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closing Nov. 1, Grady Health Systems will receive $130 million in funds from the state of Georgia. Grady Memorial Hospital will add 200 new beds. This still leaves the indigent, the poor, and the uninsured treated at AMC with a loss of 260 hospital beds when AMC closes, and makes Grady the sole level one trauma center in Atlanta.
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
