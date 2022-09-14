ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Clayton County working to curb number of fights in schools

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — This week, the Clayton County School District implemented a new tactic in an effort to curb the number of fights taking place on school property. A press release originally sent on Sept. 9 said administrative staff would have "a visible presence on all school campuses. Established as a supportive measure to assist school leaders during critical times of the school day (student arrival and dismissal, meal service, and class transitions), this is a continuation of the district's standard practice utilized during the beginning and end of each school year."
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Clayton County, GA
Education
Clayton County, GA
Business
Clayton County, GA
Government
City
Register, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Ccps
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb County re-opens pandemic rent relief program

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County announced it is reopening the county’s program to provide relief to tenants and landlords affected by the pandemic. Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition has distributed $52.8 million for rent and utilities to almost 4,900 DeKalb families, according to a news release. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: State tries to offset Atlanta Medical Center’s closing with $130 million to Grady Hospital

In an attempt to accommodate healthcare needs ahead of the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closing Nov. 1, Grady Health Systems will receive $130 million in funds from the state of Georgia. Grady Memorial Hospital will add 200 new beds. This still leaves the indigent, the poor, and the uninsured treated at AMC with a loss of 260 hospital beds when AMC closes, and makes Grady the sole level one trauma center in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement

ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy