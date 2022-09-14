Read full article on original website
Clayton County working to curb number of fights in schools
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — This week, the Clayton County School District implemented a new tactic in an effort to curb the number of fights taking place on school property. A press release originally sent on Sept. 9 said administrative staff would have "a visible presence on all school campuses. Established as a supportive measure to assist school leaders during critical times of the school day (student arrival and dismissal, meal service, and class transitions), this is a continuation of the district's standard practice utilized during the beginning and end of each school year."
Fulton County elementary school eyed for K-8 conversion
Palmetto Elementary School is expected to expand into a kindergarten though eighth grade campus.
Clayton County dispatches administrators to schools in safety move
Clayton County Schools is dispatching administrators to district campuses in a bid to ensure student and staff safety....
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
Authorities investigate ‘gummies’ incident at DeKalb County middle school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of students at Chapel Hill Middle School in south DeKalb County are learning school officials are looking into an incident involving a student allegedly passing out gummies at school, candy that parents feared might’ve been laced with THC. It’s a subject matter that...
rockdalecountyga.gov
Rockdale County to Host 2nd Electronics Recycling & Paper Shredding Event of 2022
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. – Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful (KCRB) is holding the second of two Electronics Recycling & Paper Shredding events in 2022 for Rockdale residents and business owners on Sat., Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., in the parking lot of 1400 Parker Road, Conyers, 30094.
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
CBS 46
Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
Viral Facebook post sparks outpouring of community support for Douglas County first responders
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The battle cry for a group of Douglas County EMS workers and firefighters is a simple, but important one. "We do this because it's who we are." And thanks to a Facebook post, it's now a rallying cry for their community. The post comes during a tough but proud time for first responders.
Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
Clayton County has paid the team behind a speculative high-rise project more than a half-million dollars for design work for a future county-owned small business development center.
fultoncountyga.gov
Fulton County Senior Services to Host the Georgia Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program
Fulton County Senior Services to Host the Georgia Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). The Georgia SFMNP provides seniors with greater access to fresh fruits and vegetables. The Georgia Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides eligible seniors age 60 years and above with vouchers that can be exchanged for...
DeKalb County re-opens pandemic rent relief program
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County announced it is reopening the county’s program to provide relief to tenants and landlords affected by the pandemic. Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition has distributed $52.8 million for rent and utilities to almost 4,900 DeKalb families, according to a news release. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: State tries to offset Atlanta Medical Center’s closing with $130 million to Grady Hospital
In an attempt to accommodate healthcare needs ahead of the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closing Nov. 1, Grady Health Systems will receive $130 million in funds from the state of Georgia. Grady Memorial Hospital will add 200 new beds. This still leaves the indigent, the poor, and the uninsured treated at AMC with a loss of 260 hospital beds when AMC closes, and makes Grady the sole level one trauma center in Atlanta.
creativeloafing.com
"Make Thyme For Herbs In Your Garden" Presented By The North Fulton Master Gardeners
Do you want to learn how to grow an awesome herb garden? Whether for food, medicine, seasonings, or pleasant fragrances, North Fulton Master Gardener Robin Pollack will guide you as to the best Fall and Spring herbs, annuals, and perennials for a Southern Garden. The North Fulton Master Gardeners in...
Parents outraged after DeKalb middle schooler caught handing out gummy bears possibly laced with THC
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents at one DeKalb County middle school are stunned after they say a student was passing out gummy bears possibly laced with an illegal drug. Several students ate the gummies, but the school district told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that none of them reported any health issues.
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement
ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
The Citizen Online
Imker: Council race would be futile, but Peachtree City is in deep trouble
I have decided not to run for open City Council Post #3 at this time. It seems futile right now with the cabal of Learnard, King and Prebor acting as the majority on city council. They are on a path to destroy the village concept of Peachtree City and more (see below) and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
