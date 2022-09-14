CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — This week, the Clayton County School District implemented a new tactic in an effort to curb the number of fights taking place on school property. A press release originally sent on Sept. 9 said administrative staff would have "a visible presence on all school campuses. Established as a supportive measure to assist school leaders during critical times of the school day (student arrival and dismissal, meal service, and class transitions), this is a continuation of the district's standard practice utilized during the beginning and end of each school year."

