coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court upholds lifetime sentence for non-triggerman in Colorado Springs murder
It does not violate the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment to sentence an adult to life in prison without parole for a death they did not cause, Colorado's second-highest court has ruled. Wayne Sellers IV challenged his sentence, the most severe punishment authorized under Colorado law, for...
Colorado man, 71, convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women
A 71-year-old Colorado man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near the mountain resort town of Breckenridge in 1982.
Colorado man convicted in 40-year-old murder case
PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A Park County jury has found a man accused of killing two young women last seen hitchhiking near Breckenridge 40 years ago guilty of first-degree murder. Alan Lee Phillips, 71, was arrested last year for the January 1982 shooting deaths of Annette Schnee, 21, and...
Polis talks with parents of Christian Glass, 911 caller killed by deputy
Gov. Jared Polis spoke with the parents of Christian Glass, the 22-year-old man shot and killed by a deputy after he called 911 for help.
Joseph Spector arrested, accused of fondling children
Police are concerned there could be more victims after Joseph Spector was arrested. The 44-year-old is accused of fondling children in Denver and Aurora.Officers responded to a report at Denver International Airport of a child being fondled. After speaking with the victim's mother and reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the suspect as Spector. He was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of sexual assault- fondling of a child. In addition to the incident at DIA, the Aurora Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit identified Spector as a suspect in a similar incident. That incident reportedly occurred at Lava Island, 452 N. Sable Blvd. about 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to police, a female child was fondled by Spector. Investigators believed there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about either of these incidents or wish to report an incident involving Spector, is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.6040 or the Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100.
skyhinews.com
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge
Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
Westword
Justice in Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer and Annette Schnee Murders Only Took Forty Years
In January 2015, officials in Summit County launched a new effort to find the killer of 21-year-old Annette Schnee and 29-year-old Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, who were slain in January 1982, 33 years earlier. The multi-pronged approach included a public meeting, the launch of a website with information about the case, and distribution of a flier with a bold heading that would be phrased differently today: "Who Murdered These Girls?"
Sonny Almanza appears in court in deadly shooting of officer
Sonny Thomas Almanza appeared in court Wednesday for the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. Almanza was arrested late Sunday evening. Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation early that morning He is facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, child abuse and crime of violence. Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who died at a hospital after the overnight shooting, in spite of efforts by another officer,...
Christian Glass' autopsy shows drugs after deputy shooting
Yes, there were drugs in Christian Glass' system: how does it play into the equation after being shot by deputies after calling for help?CBS News Colorado has shown the body camera footage from the night in June when Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy after Glass refused to leave his car in Silver Plume. CBS News Colorado was able to go over the autopsy report with a professor of medical toxicology with CU and get context for the toxicology portion of the report. Andrew Monte is the expert in this story. The report shows...
kunc.org
Colorado law enforcement and elected officials linked to Oath Keepers
The Anti-Defamation League released a report based on a leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers. The ADL identified 14 law enforcement officers, two elected officials and seven military members with Colorado addresses on the list. The report has renewed concerns about the presence of law enforcement and military in extremist anti-government groups.To learn more, KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda spoke to Jessica Reaves, the Editorial Director with the ADL’s Center on Extremism.
No charges after 5 found dead in Commerce City apartment
No one will face charges in the case of five people in Commerce City who died after taking fentanyl-laced cocaine. The five were found dead in one apartment at North Range Crossings just north of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal in February. The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the five as Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24, Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32, Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28, Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29 and Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32.One woman survived along with a 4-month-old baby. The child's parents were among those who died. The Adams County District Attorney's Office said despite an intense investigation over the past six months, investigators couldn't track the origin of the fentanyl. "In order for us to charge someone with these deaths, we need to have an identifiable suspect that can prove who sold the drugs that were laced with fentanyl that killed these individuals and we do not have that," said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason.Colorado lawmakers recently passed a law that holds arrested drug dealers more accountable for dealing drugs that lead to overdose deaths.
Why A Napkin In Your Car Door Can Signal Danger For You In Colorado
There are a lot of crazy people in the world. I mean, we're all a little crazy, but there's a difference between a fun crazy and actual crazy out to try and hurt people crazy, and that's a big difference, and in this case, it's just one more thing that we all have to be aware of and extremely cognizant.
Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes
An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months
The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they got the call that their missing dog was found after months in the wild.
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Pair of pit bulls attack Colorado boy, his 89-year-old grandmother
Police said they used stun guns and less-lethal shotguns to try and subdue the dogs — but without any effect. Both victims were hospitalized after the incident.
Man arrested after allegedly causing over $20,000 in damages to Wheat Ridge businesses
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department has arrested a man accused of a series of vandalism and damage incidents around a shopping center in the Wheat Ridge area Tuesday which they say total tens of thousands of dollars. Police said Wednesday via their Facebook page that...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
FBI Seizes Mike Lindell’s Phone During Investigation of Colorado Clerk & Other Election Conspiracists
Returning from a successful morning hunt at his favorite duck pond, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and a friend pulled into a southern Minnesota Hardee’s drive-thru for a bite on the way home. While awaiting their order, three cars surrounded Lindell’s vehicle from all sides. Lindell says he told...
lamarledger.com
Boulder woman arrested after she and her two children “abruptly disappeared”
The Boulder Police Department said the woman and her two children who “abruptly disappeared” from their north Boulder home Wednesday night have been found safe. Boulder police were called about 10 p.m. Wednesday after Laura A. McCall, 40, and her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son went missing; they were last heard from about 6 p.m.
