Politics and rap have always gone hand-in-hand. Whether it’s Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” Jeezy’s “My President,” or Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” rap artists have a long legacy of using their songs as vehicles for political action. More and more, rappers are getting involved outside of music, and seeking direct influence. In Atlanta, where the population ins 49% Black, their voices are heard and action taken moreso than in other cities.
