Lee + White

Atlanta Beltline Bike Tours - Westside Trail (Summer/Fall Season) Enjoy an invigorating bike ride and fresh air while learning about one of the BeltLine's most popular trails. Get your Saturday started right with an invigorating 3-hour, 11-mile bike ride on the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail. Enjoy the fresh air and cool morning temps as yo...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

ASW Distillery at American Spirit Works

Join us September 17 to celebrate 6 years since our original tasting room's grand opening at 199 Armour Drive!. Join us Saturday, September 17 from 12:00-5:00pm to celebrate 6 years since the opening of ASW Distillery at our Armour Dr distillery location. The event will feature... Cost: $25.00. [click here...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Gallery 992

The Collective Brunch returns! | Sept .17, 2022 | House Music . Food . Dance. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 | 11:00am - 3:00pm | Gallery 992 (992 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd), Atlanta, Georgia. We are coming b... Cost: $45.00. [click here for more]. gloATL's Tanz Farm VIII. Saturday October 30,...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

So Lit Sundays @Elleven45

United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#dayparty#atlantaclubs#atlantanightlife#thingstodoinatlanta#atlantaevents#daypartyatl#dayparties#atlantadayparty#atlanta_events#atlsunday. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Flight Saturdays @ Elleven45 Lounge

For Bottle Service, please text 4044837732. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#hiphop.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Brown & Balanced Atlanta

Brown & Balanced is coming to Atlanta for the garden party to end all garden parties!. Sunday, September 18th from 3pm - 6pm Josh Davis is bringing Brown & Balanced to A Sip of Paradise Garden! Enjoy original cocktails from Keyatta Mincey Parker, Ramona Jackson, Thandi Walton, Tiffanie Barriere, and Tokiwa Sears, beats from DJ Mister Jay, and light bites from Sweet & Savory Creations. Sponsored by D'Ussé, Equiano Rum, Giffard, Sorel, and Uncle Nearest.
ATLANTA, GA
Robin
creativeloafing.com

Ladies Night | Saturdays | Elleven45 Lounge

For Bottle Service, please text 4044837732. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta OtherAtlanta Music Other#hiphop#rap#reggae#afrobeats#dancehall#amapiano. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Loudermilk Conference Center

The Great Reimagination - Designing A Career That Works For You!. Join us for the first ever combined event for Professional Development Symposium and Entrepreneur Institute! Two great for the price of one!. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta ClassesAtlanta Business Classes#entrepreneurship#entrepreneur#blackowned#blackown... Cost: $60.00. In-Person Enrollment: Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Passport Saturday @ Josephine Lounge - Atlanta, Ga

The Best International Party in Atlanta. Ladies' Night Each & Every Saturday. Welcome to Passport Saturdays at Josephine Lounge!. Call your crew and tell them ladies' night is on us! We will be giving out free bottles of champagne to groups of 5+ ladies (while supplies last - must arrive before 11pm).
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Imanbek - Domaine Atlanta 9/17/22

Popular for his remix of Saint Jhn's "Roses" for which he also won a Grammy for Best Remix Recording in 2019, Domaine is excited to bring Imanbek to Atlanta for his first headliner show on 9/17/22. Other Collabs include: Marshmello, Tory Lanez, Don Diablo, Wiz Khalifa, and Alan Walker. View...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Atl Breakfast Club

Brunch on Sunday at Elleven45 ☺️Everyone free til 3! Need a free section text “table” to 470-262-2613. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food & Drink Parties#atlanta#atl#atlnightlife#atlantanightlife#brunchatl#atlantaevents#atlbrunch#brunchatlanta#atlanta_events#atlanta_party. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Opulence Saturdays (Ladies Night) At Curfew Atlanta

The westside of Atlanta's sexiest event on a Saturday night. Complimentary drinks for ladies till 11pm. Amazing atmosphere & secure parking. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#atlanta#party#bar#nightlife#downtown#lounge#vip#sections#curfewatl. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

90S-2000S House Party Saturday @ Josephine Lounge - Atlanta

MixMasterDavid's 90s-2000s House Party Everyone free until 11pm One hour open Branson Bar. Josephine Lounge is located just North of Downtown Atlanta in Brookhaven. Everyone gets in free before 11pm and parking is FREE. This event is 21 and up. Dress code is enforced, so come Dressed to Impress! No...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Atlanta'S #1 Sunday Brunch Day Party

JOIN US FOR ATLANTAS #1 SUN BRUNCH + DAY PARTY INDOOR + OUTDOOR PATIO WHERE PEOPLE ACTUALLY EAT GREAT FOOD SUCH AS LAMB CHOPS, LOBSTER MAC, SALMON CROQUETTS + MORE. WE ALSO HAVE BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS & HOOKAH SPECIALS. MUSIC 90s 00s RNB, TRAP, HIPHOP, REGGAE, AFRO BEAT & MORE. *$200...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Atl'S #1 Sunday Vibez! So Lit Sundays! @ Elleven45 In Buckhead!

PLAYING THE BEST OF TRAP, R&B, HIP HOP, OLD SCHOOL, REGGE. FOR TABLE RESERVATIONS OR BOTTLE SERVICE TEXT 404-548-3095. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food & Drink Parties#brunch#food#day_party#sunday_brunch#mimosa#bbq#chef#breakfast#barbeque#atl_brunch. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Free Entry + Free Drinks Saturday At Lyfe Atl

WELCOME TO LYFE ATL ON A SATURDAY WHERE WE NEVER OVER CHARGE!. DRINKS ARE LITERALLY FREE FROM THE BAR UNTIL MIDNIGHT. TEXT "LYFE" TO 470.553.4013 AND BOOK YOUR SECTION TODAY!!. WE HAVE CUSTOM SIGNS TO SAY ANYTHING YOU'D LIKE FOR SPECIAL OCCASIONS. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta rappers flex their political muscle outside of music

Politics and rap have always gone hand-in-hand. Whether it’s Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” Jeezy’s “My President,” or Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” rap artists have a long legacy of using their songs as vehicles for political action. More and more, rappers are getting involved outside of music, and seeking direct influence. In Atlanta, where the population ins 49% Black, their voices are heard and action taken moreso than in other cities.
