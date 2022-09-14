Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
The Fashion Insider’s Guide To Milan: Eat, Drink, & Explore Your Way Through MFW
The Amalfi coast may have been the hottest as-seen-on-Instagram destination this summer, but September is Milan’s month to shine. Italy’s preeminent fashion week, which runs this year from Sept. 20 - 26 sees the cobbled streets flooded with editors, influencers, and publicists, all running from show to show (often in heels, no less). But, it's during downtime — at night or between shows — that the city really turns on the charm.
thezoereport.com
Meet Microblading’s Refined Big Sister, AKA The Next Major Brow Treatment
The last decade has seen a major spotlight on brow trends. First there were the super-sculpted, fluffy brows you couldn’t escape on your Instagram feed even if you tried, then came the thin, barely-there arch that signified the ‘90s, and now bleached brows are all the rage. Throughout all of the various brow looks, one thing that’s remained constant is the existence of brow treatments like microblading, which many people (including cancer patients and those suffering from trichotillomania or alopecia) have turned to for more defined brows that won’t wipe off in the pool or shower. That being said, microblading is not for everyone. If you like the idea of a semi-permanent solution for your brows but prefer something a bit more subtle, nano brows might be the new trend to consider for 2022.
thezoereport.com
Sarah Ellison Announces Her FLOAT Collection, Which Includes A Collaboration With Pantone
If you’re looking to upgrade your home or office to next-level elegance, Australian furniture designer Sarah Ellison just announced the debut of her FLOAT collection. It includes a collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute™ and features a luxurious new chocolate brown velvet corner sectional and sofa. With angled arms, enveloped seating, and deep-channel quilting, the chic pieces will definitely give your space some retro ‘70s vibes.
thezoereport.com
Kerry Washington Put A Romantic Twist On The Chrome Nail Trend
It seems like the chrome nail trend is here to stay. The viral “glazed donut” manicure, recently popularized by Hailey Bieber and her right-hand nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, has quickly become a favorite among a slew of celebrities and manicure enthusiasts. In the process, it’s also taken on a life of its own, with nail artists putting their own unique spin on the style, which started as a pinky nude manicure with a chrome finish. Kerry Washington’s chrome nails, for example, prove that there are endless ways to interpret this simple yet elegant look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thezoereport.com
Anne Hathaway’s Dress Made A Serious Statement On The Last Day Of NYFW
During New York Fashion Week, stars arrived to the Big Apple to take in the Spring/Summer 2023 collections. This meant celebrities were out and about, grabbing coffee at your favorite neighborhood spot or attending a runway show near your apartment. In the process, you might’ve even had time to catch a look at their outfits. Lori Harvey, for example, attended the Michael Kors show in a standout gray tweed look. Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, made an appearance at Tory Burch. On the final day of NYFW, Anne Hathaway, in a fringe dress, attended the Neiman Marcus cocktail party on Sept. 14.
Comments / 0