Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri has made history by becoming the youngest ever Premier League player at the age of 15 years and 181 days.Born in 2007, Nwaneri came on as a 90th minute substitute in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Brentford.In doing so, the England youth international became the first ever 15-year-old to play in the Premier League. Nwaneri broke the previous record set by the Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, who appeared for Fulham at the age of 16 years and 30 days in 2019.Nwaneri, who is an attacking midfielder, has impressed at youth level and got the chance to make the...

