Wellness Wednesday: Medical conditions and the toll it takes on your mental health
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Earlier this week, Mayor Van Johnson revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.
This Wellness Wednesday we discuss the mental health struggles of someone dealing with a serious medical condition.
Below is information and advice from Mary Jo Horton, Manager of Behavioral Health at Memorial Health.
New Medical Condition’s Impact on Mental Health
- Can worsen chronic feelings of depression and anxiety
- Can trigger new fears and worries
- Can make functioning with healthy habits challenging
Mental Health Impact on Caregivers
- Triggers fears of not helping enough
- Worsen the person’s own anxiety and depression
- Cause worry and fear over one’s own health
Strategies for the Patient and the Caregiver
- Be kind and gentle with expectations
- Develop resiliency into a routine
- Allow time to process feelings and validate fears
Comments / 0