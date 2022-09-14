ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellness Wednesday: Medical conditions and the toll it takes on your mental health

By Edward Moody
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Earlier this week, Mayor Van Johnson revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

This Wellness Wednesday we discuss the mental health struggles of someone dealing with a serious medical condition.

Below is information and advice from Mary Jo Horton, Manager of Behavioral Health at Memorial Health.

New Medical Condition’s Impact on Mental Health

  • Can worsen chronic feelings of depression and anxiety
  • Can trigger new fears and worries
  • Can make functioning with healthy habits challenging

Mental Health Impact on Caregivers

  • Triggers fears of not helping enough
  • Worsen the person’s own anxiety and depression
  • Cause worry and fear over one’s own health

Strategies for the Patient and the Caregiver

  • Be kind and gentle with expectations
  • Develop resiliency into a routine
  • Allow time to process feelings and validate fears

Health expert says this flu season could be worst in decades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Health experts are warning that this year’s flu season could be the worst we’ve seen in decades. Some of the biggest spreaders of the virus are school-aged kids. That’s why local pediatricians say vaccinating children is especially important ahead of what will likely be an intense flu season.  Dr. Ben Spitalnick […]
New bivalent COVID boosters available locally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The newest COVID booster shot clinic is now up and running in Savannah. It’s offering the new updated bivalent shot. Bivalent vaccines mean it covers both the original coronavirus as well as the now commonly circulating BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants. So, who is eligible? Anyone who has received the original […]
Free vaccine, microchip clinic to be held in Pooler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — If your dog needs a rabies vaccine or microchip, you’re in luck. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Chatham County Animal Services, Chatham County Parks & Recreation, and Renegade Paws Rescue have partnered to offer a free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic next week. On Sept. 21 from 3 to […]
Beaufort Memorial seeing early start to flu season, urging you to get your flu shot now

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — If you haven’t already, now is the time to get your flu shot. That’s the message from Beaufort Memorial Hospital. “It takes about two weeks, people need to remember, for that vaccine to kick in. And so we’re already in the season, so they should get it as soon as possible," said Dr. Kurt Gambla, Chief Medical Officer for Beaufort Memorial.
News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen

Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
Feed the Boro hosts food giveaway for local families

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Feed the Boro served the community by providing meals for families in need on Saturday. Organizers say cars were lining up at Statesboro High School as early as 4 a.m. this morning—the giveaway didn’t start until 8 a.m. The line of cars wound from the high school onto North Side Drive […]
CAT introduces tracker to update riders on service changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) now has the new CAT Tracker that aims to better inform customers on bus locations throughout the county. CAT Tracker tells customers where their vehicle currently is and when it will arrive at their stop. Customers will be able to check up-to-date stop times, real-time maps, and […]
Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
Help developing countries at Walk for Water this weekend

PORT ROYAL AND BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – More than 2.2 billion people around the world don’t have access to safe water, and have to walk miles to get it. Now a group in Beaufort County is hoping you will walk with them this weekend to help change that. Volunteers are getting the t-shirts ready for […]
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shares details of cancer diagnosis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During his weekly news conference Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson took a moment to share publicly how he has personally been affected by prostate cancer. The Mayor revealed he was diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer following an annual screening. Using his platform as a public...
Popular senior center to close its door in November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular senior center in Savannah is closing its doors. Generation One is set to close in November, after serving the community for more than two decades. Members of Generation One said they were shocked to get a letter from the CEO of Memorial Health that told them the program they […]
Grants available for small businesses in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - $1.3 million dollars are up for grabs if you’re a small business in Chatham County. The county has now opened their one-time COVID-19 relief grants to any business in the county including people in the city of Savannah. The grants are funded through the American...
Feed the Boro food drop happening Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Boro is hosting their September food drop event on Saturday, September 17, starting at 8 a.m. The event will be at the Statesboro High School on Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed the Boro will be providing enough food to feed 1,000 families for one week. They are doing this in […]
Winner of fundraising raffle receives car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club and the Grainger dealership got together to host a fundraising car raffle this past Labor Day and the winner was given his brand new car earlier today. Steven Kellam was the lucky winner and got to drive away in a brand new 2022...
COVID-19 relief grants up for grabs for small businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — One-time COVID-19 relief grants are now open to any eligible business in the county. The grants are funded through the ‘American Rescue Plan Act’.  According to officials, the grants are first come, first served  If you would like to apply for one of these grants click here.
