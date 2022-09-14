ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUPD swears in new chief

By Joe Duhownik
 3 days ago
Purdue police officers, faculty, trustees and more celebrated Lesley Wiete as she was sworn in as the Purdue Police Department's new chief.

"The support from everyone in my department has been amazing," she said. "I'm proud to be your chief."

Purdue President Mitch Daniels addressed the crowd before the ceremony, expresses his pride in Wiete and his excitement for her to take on the new role.

"A search group committee of very knowledgeable people delved deeply into a host of qualified candidates," he said. "If I told you I wasn't rooting for one along the way, I wouldn't be playing it straight.

"I was not surprised, but I was delighted (when Wiete was selected)."

#Police#Pupd#Purdue
