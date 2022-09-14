Read full article on original website
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
Could a flu and COVID-19 ‘twindemic’ be ‘coming for the U.S. this year’?
“Every year since the pandemic began, I’ve feared this ‘twindemic’ — and that actually hasn’t happened yet,” Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist and biostatistician and author of Your Local Epidemiologist newsletter, told Yahoo News. Jetelina isn’t alone. For the past two years, as autumn...
Nation warned to brace for a difficult flu season
Health experts are warning the nation to brace for what could be an exceptionally severe flu season this fall and winter, as more people who have not built up immunity over the last few years mix and mingle. There are two big reasons why more people could be vulnerable to the flu this year.
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do
One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
Coughing: Is It COVID-19, Flu, Cold, or Allergies?
A cough is one of the hallmark symptoms of COVID-19. But a cough is also a typical symptom of many other conditions, including the flu, the common cold, or seasonal allergies. If you’re coughing, you may wonder how — or if — you can tell whether it’s due to COVID-19 or a different condition. This article will look at some ways you may be able to tell the difference.
Australia sees worst flu season in 5 years. Here's why it matters to U.S.
MIAMI - Flu season has only just begun, but some health officials are warning that this year it may start sooner and be more severe. This prediction comes from looking at Australia, where flu season is now coming to an end. "We inform what we see in our flu season mainly by Australia and New Zealand-- in the other part of the world where seasons are flipped," explains Dr. Joshua Lenchus, Chief Medical Officer at Broward Health. "What they are seeing there are higher incidents of flu than we have seen in years prior."In fact, data shows Australia has had...
Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?
At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs
August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
The Strongest Signal That Americans Should Worry About Flu This Winter
Sometime in the spring of 2020, after centuries, perhaps millennia, of tumultuous coexistence with humans, influenza abruptly went dark. Around the globe, documented cases of the viral infection completely cratered as the world tried to counteract SARS-CoV-2. This time last year, American experts began to fret that the flu’s unprecedented sabbatical was too bizarre to last: Perhaps the group of viruses that cause the disease would be poised for an epic comeback, slamming us with “a little more punch” than usual, Richard Webby, an influenza expert at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Tennessee, told me at the time.
CDC warns about enterovirus in kids — and the risk of rare paralysis that can follow
After virtually disappearing for several years amid measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging doctors to be vigilant for a renewed wave of enterovirus D68, or EV-D68 — a viral infection in children that can cause a rare kind of paralysis.
Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
A new virus to worry about: EV-D68 can cause paralysis in children
Health officials are warning doctors about another contagious virus that, in rare cases, can send children to the hospital or lead to permanent paralysis. In an advisory, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted an increase last month in the number of children hospitalized for severe respiratory illness — including enterovirus D68, or EV-D68.
CDC warns of increase in respiratory illness among children that could lead to polio-like muscle weakness
(WXIN) – Doctors across the U.S. have seen an increase among children of a respiratory virus that can cause polio-like muscle weakness. In most cases, enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) causes a respiratory illness with mild symptoms. It can, however, result in a condition called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) that can cause inflammation of the spinal cord. Those suffering from AFM can have trouble moving their arms while others experience muscle weakness. In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory failure or life-threatening neurologic complications.
What To Know About Colds In Newborns
According to MedlinePlus, the immune system produces antibodies to protect the body from foreign or harmful substances like bacteria, viruses, and toxins. According to WebMD, a typical adult can become immune after contracting a particular virus. In contrast, newborns don't manage colds like adults. An infant's immune system doesn't mature until about two to three months old, says the Cleveland Clinic. This makes newborns susceptible to viral infections, which cause colds. Seeing as it's the baby's first time, the baby's immune system might be able to fight the disease with time.
Cases of rare virus soar with kids suffering polio-like symptoms including paralysis
A VIRUS that can leave some kids completely paralysed is on the rise, experts warn. The bug, known as enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) typically causes a mild cold-like illness which lasts about a week. However, in some cases the virus can develop into another more sinister neurologic condition called acute flaccid...
