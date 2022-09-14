The Lancet: New report details “massive global failures” of COVID-19 response, calls for improved multilateral cooperation to end pandemic and effectively manage future global health threats

Joe Biden has touched down at Stansted Airport for his UK visit to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.The US President and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the London airport on Air Force One just before 10pm on Saturday.Mr Biden is expected to both sign the the official condolence book and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, to be hosted by King Charles III.On Monday, he will join a plethora of world leaders at Westminster Abbey in paying their respects to the late monarch. The Bidens were warmly greeted at the aiport by the US...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO