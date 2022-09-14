Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Looks So Edgy in a Black Hooded Gown
Katie Holmes may be known for her affinity for ballet flats, baggy trousers, and boho dresses, but she's also not above pulling off an edgy look here and there. Last night, during the spectacular close of New York Fashion Week, the Dawson's Creek alum attended Tom Ford's spring 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show in an all-black ensemble. The outfit consisted of a clingy long-sleeved dress with wrap detailing at the chest and an attached hood, which framed her new spiky bangs.
Harper's Bazaar
7 Transitional Weather Essentials Everyone Should Own
All seven days of New York Fashion Week, I came head-to-head with the same minor wardrobe emergency and lost every time. At 7 A.M., in front of my floor-length mirror, I loved (loved!) my outfits. By 3 P.M., those same outfits were either too hot, too cold, or too unsuited to the elements. Cue the endless fidgeting and finessing trips home to change, instead of focusing on the real point of fashion week—the runways.
Harper's Bazaar
The Queen’s trademark hairstyle demonstrated steadfast dedication to a look
Like the three-strand pearl necklace, block-coloured outfits and Launer London handbag, Queen Elizabeth II’s trademark curly crop was central to her signature style. In fact, her hair was arguably the most recognisable feature she presented, given how its perfectly symmetrical shape has appeared across our currency, stamps and royal memorabilia throughout the last seven decades of her reign. This unwavering consistency was steadfast dedication to a look.
Harper's Bazaar
Patagonia's bold move sets a precedent for fashion moguls everywhere
In a rare and surprising piece of good news for the sustainable fashion movement, this week the outdoor clothing brand Patagonia announced a precedent-setting decision. The brand’s founder, 83-year-old Yvon Chouinard, is donating the $3 billion company to two environmental organisations. “Earth is now our only shareholder,” began Chouinard in a statement released this week.
Harper's Bazaar
Five of the best books about the Queen to read now
As national mourning continues, extensive coverage of the Queen's life and legacy does too. For anyone interested in going deeper into the longstanding monarch's life, there are myriad biographies and history books offering fascinating insights: from seasoned royal journalists to some of the people closest to her. Here are five...
Harper's Bazaar
Kim Kardashian Wants to Date a "Doctor" or an "Attorney" After Her Split from Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian West Rules on the Best & Worst Trends of the Season Kim Kardashian West Rules on the Best & Worst Trends of the Season. Kim Kardashian is embracing single life, and she's not afraid to go for what she wants. During her latest appearance on The Late Late...
Harper's Bazaar
David Beckham Queued to See Queen Lying in State for Over 12 Hours
David Beckham met Queen Elizabeth numerous times, but he joined the rest of the public to queue to pay his respects one last time. "We all want to be here together and experience and celebrate the amazing life of our Queen. I think that something like this today here together is meant to be shared," he told reporters. Beckham joined the queue at 2 a.m., and made it inside Westminster around 3:20 p.m.—a total of over 13 hours in the queue.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Shares a Throwback Clip From Her Paris Honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez is looking back at her luxurious summer travels. The multi-hyphenate marked Throwback Thursday this week with a clip from her Paris honeymoon. In the video, shared on her JLo Beauty Instagram account, the star lounges in a full-marble bathroom in France, while filming herself on a phone decorated with a black monogrammed "JLo" case. Her accessories match the opulent setting, as she wears large diamond earrings, a matching bracelet, and several rings, with her honey-blonde hair piled atop her head.
Harper's Bazaar
Serena Williams's Most Comfortable Fashion Week Outfit Was a Hot Pink Suit
Serena Williams has five minutes to talk to me on the phone before she needs to get on a plane. Just hours before, she was sitting front row during the Michael Kors show after making an appearance on Good Morning America. It’s been a busy day on top of a busy week on top of a busy month of oh, you know, retiring from tennis, and yet Williams hasn’t even slowed down.
