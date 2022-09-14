ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DISTRICT ATTORNEY WON’T FILE CHARGES AGAINST DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RODRIGUEZ-KENNEDY, CLOSES INVESTIGATION

Photo by Miriam Raftery: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, March 2020 primary night. September 16, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego District Attorney’s office has closed its investigation into alleged sexual assault by County Democratic Party Chairman William Rodriguez-Kennedy. Rodriguez-Kennedy today issued a statement saying he’d been “cleared of wrongdoing.”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence

Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17

EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
EL CAJON, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Updates

On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location

Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER

September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
LAKESIDE, CA

