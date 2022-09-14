Read full article on original website
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
City sends warning to El Cajon motels housing ‘too many’ homeless
The City of El Cajon sent at least four warning notices to motels, which said they were in violation of city code and could be fined if they allow hotel vouchers to make up more than 15% of their motel rooms.
eastcountymagazine.org
DISTRICT ATTORNEY WON’T FILE CHARGES AGAINST DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RODRIGUEZ-KENNEDY, CLOSES INVESTIGATION
Photo by Miriam Raftery: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, March 2020 primary night. September 16, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego District Attorney’s office has closed its investigation into alleged sexual assault by County Democratic Party Chairman William Rodriguez-Kennedy. Rodriguez-Kennedy today issued a statement saying he’d been “cleared of wrongdoing.”...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence
Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
Homeless increase sparks controversy in East County city
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is calling out the County of San Diego, accusing it of secretly dumping its homeless population in the East County city.
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
2 Poway women describe suspicious encounter with van
A Poway mother told ABC 10News that a man tried to lure her daughter into a white van, and another woman described an experience in which two men in a similar van followed her into a grocery store.
Father who brought child into elephant enclosure sentenced to four years probation
A father who entered an elephant enclosure with his daughter at the San Diego Zoo has been sentenced to four years probation.
kusi.com
El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17
EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
Chula Vista's Third Avenue set for Amps & Ales event
Numerous breweries will be at Chula Vista's Third Avenue for the Amps & Ales event to show off their best beers.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Updates
On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
New lawsuit filed, police report released in SDSU rape case
On Friday, the law firm representing the woman who was allegedly raped by several former San Diego State University football players released the police report filed by the woman, as well as details and information regarding a new lawsuit filed against the City of San Diego.
sandiegoville.com
Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location
Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
kusi.com
Former nurse calls out Sup. Nathan Fletcher’s failed policies that led to loss of her career
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From saving children’s lives to losing the career she loved. Former nurse Tawny Buettner gave an emotional speech at the Board of Supervisor’s meeting Tuesday where she called out Supervisor Nathan Fletcher for pushing the failed policies that led to the loss of her career.
eastcountymagazine.org
HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER
September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
