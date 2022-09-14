Read full article on original website
Related
Kagan repeats warning that Supreme Court is damaging its legitimacy
The justice's pointed comments follow Chief Justice John Roberts' recent lament that unpopular decisions shouldn't undercut the court.
freightwaves.com
Indiana appeals court moves Celadon case to Delaware
The Court of Appeals of Indiana has reversed a decision against four former Celadon executives being sued by TA Dispatch LLC, which must now refile its case in Delaware. In March 2021, TA Dispatch sued four former Celadon Group executives, including CEO Paul Svindland, after a 2019 agreement to purchase assets from Celadon fell apart. Indianapolis-headquartered Celadon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2019.
bloomberglaw.com
Justices Yet to Decide on Live Audio Kept in Appeals Courts
All appellate courts but one plan to continue live audio, watchdog says. Circuit where Mar-a-Lago search litigation could land is exception. The US Supreme Court has yet to reveal whether livestreaming will continue even as Chief Justice John Roberts signaled that its courtroom will reopen to the public next month.
bloomberglaw.com
Texas Social Media Law Upheld by Federal Appeals Court (2)
A federal appeals court upheld the validity of a Texas social media law that companies like. say will prevent them from blocking hate speech and extremism. The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday lifted a lower court injunction that had blocked the legislation from taking effect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
Senate Confirms Merriam to New York-Based US Appellate Court (1)
D.C., Fifth Circuit nominees approved by Senate panel Thursday. The Senate confirmed Sarah A. L. Merriam to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, marking Biden’s fifth nominee on the court and adding yet another former public defender to the appellate bench. Merriam was confirmed 53-44 Thursday....
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
The Maryland Court of Appeals said, however, it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
President Biden's administration faced a deadline Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories.
Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
John Roberts's chief of staff to retire after contentious year at Supreme Court
John Roberts's chief of staff, Jeffrey Minear, will retire on Sept. 30, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday. Minear, who has served as counselor to Roberts since 2006, is stepping down at a time when the high court has taken a downturn in public opinion since the consequential June 24 ruling that allowed states to limit or restrict abortion access. Meanwhile, the justices are slated to meet back for the Supreme Court's opening conference on Sept. 28 before the fall term begins on Oct. 3.
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
BET
Judge Orders Lower Court To Resentence D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo
Maryland’s highest court ruled on Aug. 26 that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted as a juvenile in the serial sniper attacks that killed 10 people, must be resentenced in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, CNN reports. PHOTOS: Trail of Terror: The D.C. Sniper Shootings. Malvo was...
Must a wedding website designer serve LGBT clients? A groundbreaking Supreme Court judgment could decide
A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina solicitor wants state Supreme Court to reverse ruling allowing speedway to sue state
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Solicitor General Ryan Park wants the North Carolina Supreme Court to reverse a unanimous Appeals Court ruling that allows an Alamance County speedway to sue over a 2020 COVID shutdown order. Park filed a petition for discretionary review last week that asks the...
eenews.net
D.C. Circuit leans toward FERC in NEPA dispute
Federal judges Wednesday pressed energy regulators for an update on their plans to use a contested metric to evaluate the costs of spewing planet-warming emissions from natural gas projects. During oral arguments over the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s assessment of the climate risks of a liquefied natural gas export facility...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch Allows Enforcement of $155 Million Award Against Energy Transfer Unit
(Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma. Gorsuch denied Sunoco's request for a stay blocking proceedings to enforce the judgment while the company appeals a federal judge's 2020 decision finding that it violated Oklahoma law by failing to pay interest on more than 1.5 million late payments to royalty owners in wells across the state. Gorsuch handles certain cases for the court from a group of states that includes Colorado.
bloomberglaw.com
Chief Justice Roberts Is Officially Irrelevant
Chief Justice Roberts, I have a message from your former professor: You are no longer the star student. “Having had both John Roberts and Elena Kagan as my brilliant students in constitutional law, and having watched each of their careers unfold, I can’t help thinking that one of them, Justice Kagan, has grown into her role as a wise jurist ...,” Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe said when I asked him about Roberts’ latest comment about the Supreme Court, and Kagan’s reaction to it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Letters: Roberts wants faith in the Supreme Court. Seems more like a Supreme Cult
The article in Sunday’s edition quoting Chief Justice Roberts defending the legitimacy of the court rings hollow with me. It isn’t the fact that people disagree with the court’s decisions that make it seem illegitimate in many people’s eyes. It is the fact that ideology is the main criterion for selection, and that ideology appears to many of us to be the main driver for decisions. Voting only to match their party’s beliefs hurts the rule of law and our country in general. I wish I was wrong to think this, but the determination not to even give Garland a hearing eight months prior to an election, and to see laws overturned that were described by nominees as “settled”, does nothing to encourage me to think the Supreme Court is a court and not a cult.
Opinion: It's Not the Supreme Court's Job to Enforce the "Christian Agenda"
As American citizens, we are taught to be grateful for our constitutional freedoms. However, many Americans don’t seem to be aware that we have rights beyond what is explicitly stated in the Constitution.
Louisiana petroleum industry leaders hail court win, but say fight over lease ban is not over
(The Center Square) — Leaders in Louisiana's oil and gas industry are praising a recent court ruling that halts President Biden's ban on lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, but they warn the legal battle is likely not over. A federal judge last month issued a permanent injunction...
Comments / 0