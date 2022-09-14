ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Cantey Hanger Expands Into Ellis County

Cantey Hanger has affiliated with The Law Offices of Gregory E. Wilhelm, P.C., a three-attorney firm in Ellis County. Wilhelm is a former Ellis County treasurer and former Texas Trial Court Judge in Ellis County. “Cantey Hanger is proud to join with Judge Greg Wilhelm in opening our offices in...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
TCU Seizes its Moment on Wall Street

For one day, the New York Stock Exchange was purple, the day of the Horned Frog at one of the most iconic places in the world. TCU took full advantage of its unique opportunity on Friday, seizing a moment on center stage to showcase the university to a worldwide audience on the occasion of its forthcoming 150th birthday.
FORT WORTH, TX

