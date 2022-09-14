ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch

Families, furry friends and protestors have all turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch. The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, visited the Senedd and greeted crowds at Cardiff Castle. Crowds had...
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC

Cost of living: Hull and East Riding councils in 'warm banks' talks

Councils are planning to open "warm banks" this winter to help anyone unable to afford to heat their home. Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said the authority was working to finalise its plans and hoped to provide further details next week. East Riding of Yorkshire Council and North East...
BBC

Motorway breakdown driver's death was an accident

The death of a man who was found under a motorway overbridge in Bonnybridge after his car broke down is being treated as an accident. The body of John Johnston, 47, of Glasgow, was discovered at about 00:10 on Thursday on Station Road, Longcroft. Mr Johnston's silver Ford Fiesta broke...
