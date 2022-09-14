Read full article on original website
Championship roundup: Sheffield United see off Preston to extend lead
Oli McBurnie’s fourth goal in five league games helped Sheffield United extend their lead to three points at the top of the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 win at Preston. The Scotland international fired home from close range with 15 minutes remaining after Iliman Ndiaye had rifled the visitors...
BBC
In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch
Families, furry friends and protestors have all turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch. The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, visited the Senedd and greeted crowds at Cardiff Castle. Crowds had...
U.K.・
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Gary O'Neil: Bournemouth caretaker boss in 'no rush' to move on from club
Gary O'Neil says he is enjoying his stint as Bournemouth caretaker boss and is in "no rush" to leave the club. The 39-year-old took the helm at Vitality Stadium after head coach Scott Parker was sacked in August. The Cherries have taken four points from two games with O'Neil in...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Arsenal 4-0 Brighton: Beth Mead scores twice as Gunners begin WSL season with comfortable win
Beth Mead scored twice as Arsenal began their Women's Super League campaign with a dominant win against Brighton at a sold-out Meadow Park. Captain Kim Little and forward Stina Blackstenius struck either side of the break before Mead took the tally up to four. The Euro 2022 top scorer became...
BBC
Cost of living: Hull and East Riding councils in 'warm banks' talks
Councils are planning to open "warm banks" this winter to help anyone unable to afford to heat their home. Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said the authority was working to finalise its plans and hoped to provide further details next week. East Riding of Yorkshire Council and North East...
U.K.・
BBC
Motorway breakdown driver's death was an accident
The death of a man who was found under a motorway overbridge in Bonnybridge after his car broke down is being treated as an accident. The body of John Johnston, 47, of Glasgow, was discovered at about 00:10 on Thursday on Station Road, Longcroft. Mr Johnston's silver Ford Fiesta broke...
