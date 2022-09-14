Read full article on original website
The Apple Watch Series 8 Suspicions Were True
As expected, the weeks leading up to Apple's September event were filled with leaks about the new Series 8 smartwatches, and some of them were proven accurate.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
itechpost.com
Apple WatchOS 9 Brings Updated Compass, More Faces, Enhanced Features to Apple Watch
Apple's newest version of its smartwatch operating system, WatchOS 9, which is now available. It adds a redesigned Compass app to the Apple Watch Series 5 or later, as well as the Apple Watch SE. The refurbished Compass app offers an analog compass that shows a digital view of the...
The Verge
Microsoft was right all along
If you’ve been following the laptop space over the past two or so years, you’ve probably noticed that the detachable laptop is on the rise. Several high-profile models that were previously traditional 2-in-1s (that is, an old-school-looking laptop that can also bend backward) have slowly but surely been converted to detachable keyboard form factors.
sneakernews.com
Supreme Ushers The Return Of The Nike Air Max TL 99
Supreme‘s penchant for touching on obscure and unexpected Nike models for its collaborations continues as we get a first look at the NY-based brand’s next project with Nike. Revealed is their own distinct take on the Air Max TL from 1998-1999, the second of a popular line of Air Max running footwear that debuted in the late 1990s. While the shoes debuted in late 1998, this model was primarily released in 1999 and is commonly referred to as the ’99 model.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. From the outside, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max don’t look dramatically different from their predecessors, aside...
You Can Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for Its Lowest Price on Amazon Right Now
Apple just released new smartwatches, which means you can get the popular Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch for a huge discount online.
9to5Mac
How to change the clock font on the iOS 16 lock screen
IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
ZDNet
Bad iPhone battery after installing iOS 16? Don't panic! Do this instead
IOS 16 has been out a few days and people are complaining about iPhone battery problems after installing the update. Rapid battery drop during the iOS 16 install process. A noticeable drop in "Battery Health" following the installation of iOS 16. Let's look at these separately. Also: Problems downloading iOS...
The Verge
How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16
Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
Subframe Locking Collars Are a Simple Mod That Can Help Almost Any Car
Ekaterina Gorbacheva (cropped with graphic overlay)These collars can add substantial rigidity to the body of a car, without any compromise to ride or harshness.
CARS・
A new high-speed electric motor could help solve range woes of EVs
Researchers at the University of New South Wales Sydney have developed a new electric motor that can clock 100,000 revolutions per minute. The high power density achieved as a result of this new design could help reduce the weight of electric vehicles (EVs) and thereby increase their range, a university press release said.
Genius iPhone trick instantly frees up storage – and it only takes seconds
And there's only so much space to keep it all on your iPhone. And that's deleting any duplicate snaps you have stored. These would take ages to spot out yourself among thousands of photos, so it's a great way to remove files you simply do not need. Apple has added...
The iPhone 14 still can't perform a very simple task
Apple launched iOS 16 with much fanfare this week, and it's going head to head against Android 13. Both companies have equipped their latest offerings with all the machine-learning smarts you could imagine. They come with improved dictation, helpful image-to-text tools, and more. But there's one thing that's missing on iOS, and it's something that's taken for granted on the Android side of things. You can't use iMessage to schedule texts. Instead, you'll rely on a workaround that has you set up a calendar and an automated shortcut.
technologynetworks.com
The Future of Everything Starts with Pencil Lead
Buckyballs, nanotubes, and graphene sheets have been the way of the future for decades but so far, the science just hasn’t lived up to the hype. Yet there are new carbon structures that pop up about once a year claiming to be the next big thing. So… how far are we actually from carbon structures revolutionizing the world and finally bringing us jetpacks?
Top iOS 16 features that you can enjoy without jailbreaking your iPhone
Disclaimer: This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Jailbreak community serves a great deal for Apple Inc to come up with new feature ideas in their upcoming iOS s. As an iOS 16 jailbreak enthusiast, you may already be very aware that it has been one of their practices to make use of jailbreak tweaks to enhance the overall user experience of iPhone users. Nonetheless, if you don’t have iOS 16 yet, you can still utilize your current iOS to enjoy iOS 16 features and iOS 16 themes in a matter of seconds using the jailbreak tweaks below. Discussed below are 16 features introduced with iOS 16 that have been originally borrowed from the jailbreak community.
Cult of Mac
You need more than a case to protect iPhone 14
A new case is a good way to protect your pricey new iPhone 14 from scrapes and drops. But it’s not the only protective measure you should take, whether or not you pay for Apple Care insurance. You might also want to get a screen protector to safeguard the HDR display and a shield for those fabulous camera lenses.
teslarati.com
SpaceX rolls out “high-performance” satellite internet for residential users
Back in February, SpaceX introduced a high-performance satellite internet solution that was specifically designed for businesses. The higher-tier kit is a step above the standard Starlink system, with its larger dish that features double the antenna capability to its faster internet speeds. Inasmuch as the service was attractive, however, there...
