New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country
There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey
Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey. Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state. The rankings are the...
Jobs in NJ erase pandemic losses — but here’s how economy changed
TRENTON – Employment in New Jersey has finally fully recovered from the losses suffered during the economic shutdowns imposed in the first months of the pandemic, according to preliminary estimates released by the state Thursday. Estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report a record-high number of...
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
Experts Say It’s Going To Be Rough Year For The Flu In New Jersey
Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond. It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.
10 Surefire Ways You Know Mercury is Retrograde in New Jersey
You may have been hearing a lot of people discussing that the planet Mercury is in Retrograde. But what does it mean? And more specifically, what does it mean for New Jersey?. If Mercury is Retrograde, it technically means that the planet appears to be moving backward. That's not what's really happening. Astrology Zone explains it really well - pretty much, Mercury speeds past Earth, giving it the illusion of moving backward.
NJ health officials seek Mercer volunteers for Legionella testing
On the heels of the widespread discovery of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease in Hamilton Township, resulting in a handful of cases in humans in the past year that included one death, four more Mercer County municipalities served by Trenton Water Works are being asked to volunteer their homes for testing.
Murphy OKs increased benefits to NJ veterans with disabilities
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed into law a measure that increases annual payments from the state of New Jersey to its military veterans with certain disabilities from $750 to $1,800. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Linda Greenstein and Michael Testa and Assembly members Daniel Benson, Raj...
The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues
Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
Major Publication Names This As New Jersey’s Most Popular Attraction
We have a ton of great attractions here in New Jersey, but a major publication has named one in particular as the most popular one here in the Garden State. We just came off an amazing summer, so great Garden State attractions are fresh in our minds. There seems to be one everywhere we turn.
How New Jersey’s Powerball Winning Stack Up Against Other States
It turns out that New Jersey is not among the luckiest states in the nation when it comes to Powerball. Every time we head to the convenience store, the pharmacy, or wherever we get our lottery tickets, we are full of hope and dreams, and why not? You know what they say. You never know.
Child patients hospitalized with virus: NJ mom urges caution
Families are being told to stay aware as health officials monitor an uptick in young patients hospitalized with severe respiratory illness, who tested positive for rhinovirus, enterovirus — or both. There are more than 100 types of rhinoviruses and enteroviruses that can infect people, and about half of all...
Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names
Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
Attention New Jersey Coffee Lovers: There’s A Recall On Popular Starbucks Beverage
Heads up to Starbucks lovers; we have another recall that all coffee drinkers should know about. According to NJ.com, the recall is for Starbucks' prepackaged Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage because the drink could have metal fragments. That is definitely not the morning beverage I would prefer. Man,...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Can You Be Fired For Positive Marijuana Test? New Jersey Finally Gives Relieving Answer
The second marijuana got legalized in New Jersey, everyone I knew went into celebration mode. But this new law also lead to a bunch of follow up questions:. And of course, what rules are needed when it comes to marijuana in New Jersey's workforce?. According to APP.com, New Jersey officials...
Fact check: When will NJ ban the sale of gas-powered cars?
The state of California recently announced it will ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. While no announcement has been made so far, New Jersey may soon unveil a plan to do the exact same thing. According to Ray Cantor, the vice president of government affairs for the...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/16
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 1 foot...
NJ dog owners: Please stop doing this with my garbage (opinion)
It's something all dog owners have to deal with at some point while walking their pets. Fortunately, most in New Jersey are really good at cleaning up after their pets and take the responsibility of owning a dog seriously. However, there are some common sense things that tend to get...
This Major New Jersey Retailer Is Making Some Big Changes Soon
Given the option, I'll always physically go to a store if I need to pick something up. There are occasions though were the day just gets away from me, and all of a sudden I realize I need a few last-minute things and don't have time to grab them on my own.
