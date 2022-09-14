ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

92.7 WOBM

New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country

There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
WORKOUTS
92.7 WOBM

2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey

Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey. Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state. The rankings are the...
COLLEGES
92.7 WOBM

Experts Say It’s Going To Be Rough Year For The Flu In New Jersey

Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond. It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

10 Surefire Ways You Know Mercury is Retrograde in New Jersey

You may have been hearing a lot of people discussing that the planet Mercury is in Retrograde. But what does it mean? And more specifically, what does it mean for New Jersey?. If Mercury is Retrograde, it technically means that the planet appears to be moving backward. That's not what's really happening. Astrology Zone explains it really well - pretty much, Mercury speeds past Earth, giving it the illusion of moving backward.
ASTRONOMY
92.7 WOBM

Murphy OKs increased benefits to NJ veterans with disabilities

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed into law a measure that increases annual payments from the state of New Jersey to its military veterans with certain disabilities from $750 to $1,800. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Linda Greenstein and Michael Testa and Assembly members Daniel Benson, Raj...
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues

Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Child patients hospitalized with virus: NJ mom urges caution

Families are being told to stay aware as health officials monitor an uptick in young patients hospitalized with severe respiratory illness, who tested positive for rhinovirus, enterovirus — or both. There are more than 100 types of rhinoviruses and enteroviruses that can infect people, and about half of all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names

Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

NJ dog owners: Please stop doing this with my garbage (opinion)

It's something all dog owners have to deal with at some point while walking their pets. Fortunately, most in New Jersey are really good at cleaning up after their pets and take the responsibility of owning a dog seriously. However, there are some common sense things that tend to get...
PETS
92.7 WOBM

