In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch
Families, furry friends and protestors have all turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch. The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, visited the Senedd and greeted crowds at Cardiff Castle. Crowds had...
Prince Harry to stand vigil at Queen's coffin in military uniform
The Queen's grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, will stand vigil around her coffin this evening as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. At King Charles' request, Prince Harry will wear military uniform, for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry has worn civilian...
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Family's anger at funeral postponement
A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
William and Harry lead historic coffin vigil
The Queen's eight grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, have stood vigil around her coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. At King Charles's request, Prince Harry wore military uniform, for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry has worn civilian clothes at...
Queen's funeral: Young lord mayor proud to be part of history
The youngest ever Lord Mayor of Westminster says he feels honoured and privileged to be attending the Queen's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades. Councillor Hamza Taouzzale, 23, will be...
Queen Elizabeth II: State funeral to be screened across Yorkshire
Services will take place to honour the Queen and people are invited to watch the state funeral on big screens across Yorkshire. In Leeds the funeral will be shown on a big screen in Millennium Square. Sheffield Cathedral will open at 08:30 BST on Monday and people are invited to...
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip 'reunited' sketch goes viral
A poignant sketch tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh has become an online hit, leaving its artist "shocked" by the reaction. The artwork, which shows the royal couple reunited, was posted on social media by Kerri Cunningham before she put her children to bed. By the...
The Queen's funeral: How you can watch and listen on Monday
Millions of people in the UK and around the world are expected to watch the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, on Monday. The day will be a national bank holiday in the UK to allow as many people as possible to follow the day's proceedings, which will include the Westminster Abbey service, a funeral cortege and military procession across London, and a ceremony inside Windsor Castle.
Luke Cleary: Arrests at funeral ride-out in Coventry
Three men were arrested after a funeral for a motorcyclist saw "hundreds of bikes" being driven around Coventry. Luke Cleary, 19, died in a crash on Longford Road on 17 August. People had been asked to pay their respects peacefully on Thursday after a memorial ride-out last month resulted in...
Bushmills farm fire believed to be accidental - fire service
A large fire at a farm in Bushmills was started accidentally, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said. The fire in a hay shed in the County Antrim village was reported at about 19:30 BST on Saturday. Six engines and 29 firefighters were deployed to the scene. A...
'Our wedding is on the day of the Queen's funeral'
Weddings are allowed to go ahead on the same day as the Queen's state funeral but some couples have been worried their plans might be derailed. Christie Seale and Jake Finn from Rochester are determined to stick to their arrangements. When Christie, 27, and Jake, 30, confirmed their venue months...
Northumberland seal pup dies after being chased into the sea
A marine animal rescue group has said a seal pup died after it "spent the best part of a day being chased back into the sea by members of the public". British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said the pup was prevented from resting on the Northumberland beach. It was...
Queen Elizabeth II: Food left in lying-in-state queue donated to charity
Food confiscated from people waiting in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state has been donated to charity. The Felix Project estimates it will collect more than 2 tonnes (2,000kg) of food due to people not being allowed to bring food into Westminster Hall. The food will be distributed...
Sandringham Estate knitter plans new tribute to the Queen
An artist who knitted a replica of the royal Sandringham Estate is working on a new tribute to the Queen. Margaret Seaman, 93, from Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk, said the Queen was "so kind, so friendly and so lovely" when they met. Her 16ft (5m) by 10ft (3m) creation went on display...
The family of six in a one-bedroom flat due to inaccessible social housing
A family of six have been living in a one-bedroom flat because the social housing they were assigned was inaccessible to their disabled child. Seven-year-old Joel Verala uses a wheelchair and is fed by a tube due to quadriplegic cerebral palsy. The house has three bedrooms but the family have...
Hopes for King Charles III to continue Sandringham tradition
Sandringham House has been a royal residence for four generations of British monarchs for a period of more than 150 years. It has traditionally been where the Queen spent her Christmas break and where adoring crowds would gather to greet the Royal Family on Christmas morning as they left St Mary Magdalene Church.
