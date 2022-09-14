Read full article on original website
East Carolina University officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new space made for bringing people on campus together to brainstorm ideas and solve problems. The Isley Innovation Hub has transformed the former university bookstore in the Wright Building into a multi-use, 15,000-square-foot area for entrepreneurial-minded students, faculty and staff to ideate, collaborate and create ideas and products. “Mark my words: amazing things will happen in this space in the next five years,” said Mike Harris, interim dean of the College of Business.
