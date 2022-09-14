Read full article on original website
Quincy University announces POLIS fall schedule
QUINCY — Quincy University’s Pursuit of Learning in Society released its fall semester class schedule. POLIS is an opportunity for lifelong learning for seniors. The atmosphere is casual and welcoming with cookies and coffee at break. Fall 2022 Class Schedule:. Sept. 16 – “Constitutional Right of Privacy/Multifaceted Concept”...
Safe Kids Adams County to host car seat round-up Thursday
QUINCY — Safe Kids Adams County is having a car seat roundup to dispose of old/expired car seats from noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Adams County Health Department parking lot, 330 Vermont. “There are several factors that make a car seat unsafe. If a car seat is...
HLGU to celebrate Constitution Day Monday; House Rep. Richey to speak
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University will celebrate Constitution Day with Missouri House Rep. Doug Richey at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 in the Roland Fine Arts Center. This Constitution Day event is in partnership with the Moorman Foundation as part of the Free Society Speaker Series at HLGU. In a press release, Eric Turner, chair of the arts and humanities division at HLGU said, “Doug is a perfect fit as he embodies both a pastor’s heart and a sharp, scholarly mind with respect to the political landscape in Missouri.”
Tyler, Wiemelt tabbed as deputy chiefs for Quincy Police Department
QUINCY — Raymond “Mike” Tyler is the deputy chief of operations for the Quincy Police Department, and Travis Wiemelt is deputy chief of administration. Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, announced the appointments Friday morning in an email sent to local media. Both deputy chiefs...
QU kicks off fund drive with $1.3 million goal
QUINCY – Quincy University launched its 2022-2023 QU Fund Drive with a $1.3M goal on Thursday at the Quincy Country Club. — Submitted photo. QUINCY – Quincy University launched its 2022-2023 QU Fund Drive with a $1.3M goal. on Thursday at the Quincy Country Club. Last year,...
HLGU professor releases debut novel; signing event set for Sept. 22
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University alum Amanda Henry, now an associate professor of English, has released her debut novel and the first book in the Tokens of Rynar series, “The Legacy of the Lost Rider.” A signing event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Student Center on campus.
Kvitle branches out to start his own optometry business while following his father’s legacy
QUINCY — Jason Kvitle remembers reading the phrase, “The currency of our world is not money. It’s time.”. It has stuck with him forever. Kvitle, 35, is nervous and excited as he’s halfway through his first month as the owner of Kvitle Eye Care Associates at 1107 College Avenue, but he also appreciates the time he spent learning his craft as an optometrist at Family Eyecare and Contact Lens Center — owned and operated by his father, Kirk.
Griggsville man arrested after allegedly starting three fires at livestock company during week
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a series of fires in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville. After the execution of the search warrant, Travis D. McDonald, 37, was arrested on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.
U of I Extension to offer rainscaping demonstration Thursday in Nauvoo
NAUVOO, Ill. — University of Illinois Extension will offer a rainscaping demonstration from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the corner of Hyde and Hotchkiss in historic Nauvoo. A group photo will be taken at approximately 7 p.m. Twenty-five community members and leaders who have participated in the rainscaping...
Grace and June’s ‘Lemon-aid Stand for Good’ raises more than $8,000
QUINCY — Grace and June’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Good raised $8,281.60 on Sept. 3 with the help of 21 other stands. Having been the hosts of lemonade stands in 2019 and 2021, Grace and June Hendrian extended an invitation to the community to help raise funds for The Salvation Army. Families across The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command’s service area. Twenty-one other stands participated in the girls’ call to action.
Dot Transportation, Inc. selected as one of the ‘World’s Greatest!’; TV show feature coming next two Saturdays
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Dot Transportation, Inc., the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor, has been selected as one of the “World’s Greatest!…” in the trucking industry. It will be featured on the award-winning, national television show at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 24 on the Bloomberg network.
