Family, teammates and coaches: WMU's Maggie King credits support system with success

Pitt CB Marquis Williams Injured in Western Michigan Game
The Pitt Panthers' senior corner sparked the defense but has since been dealing with an injury.
westernherald.com
Football Preview: Pitt (1-1) at WMU (1-1)
Western Michigan football marches into its contest against Pittsburgh after a triumphant late game surge that saw the Broncos ride home with a 37-30 victory against Ball State. “Our guys fought”, head coach Tim Lester said. “A road win, especially in week two, was all we talked about all summer.”...
Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
westernherald.com
The BoT speak on the growing campus population and renovations
Western Michigan University’s Board of Trustees (BoT) met on Thursday, Sept. 15 to discuss university initiatives and resources, and the university’s plan for renovations to WMU buildings. The meeting began with BoT Chair Lynn Chen-Zhang speaking about the multitude of clubs available at WMU for students with all...
MLive.com
Friday night Grand Rapids scoreboard: OK Conference, area scores
*The scoreboard will be updated at results become available. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
townbroadcast.com
Sarah Brewer successfully defends PhD dissertation
Sarah Brewer, a 2006 Wayland High School graduate, successfully defended her dissertation Wednesday for her her doctorate in epidemiology from the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine She had been working part time as a project manager for a multi-site, four-year R01 NIH grant. Her interests include infectious disease, history of epidemiology, and public health projects in developing countries. She also serves on the executive board of Graduate Epidemiologists at Michigan State (GEMS). However, she is perhaps best known for her impressive efforts in long distance running. She is the daughter Sue, a former teacher and coach at Wayland, and former Wildcat golf coach Allen Brewer.
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
wvah.com
Michigan coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Outrage is foaming up on social media due to a Michigan coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a Christian group that opposes abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street in Kalamazoo will donate 20...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
Faith, family, Mary Free Bed help man recover after crash
On the fifth floor of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids is a man who nearly lost his life while on the job. If you ask him about what happened, the answer is short.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
abc12.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Calm, Cute, & Ready to Come Home: Meet 3-Month-Old Onyx
Meet Onyx, the jet-black puppy who instantly stole our hearts this morning during Dog Days. He was, at one point, at the SPCA of SW Michigan with a litter mate but now he's all alone as he awaits his forever home. Onyx is about 3 months old, has a very calm demeanor, and loves hugs and kisses:
Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in motorcycle crash leaves rehab hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer is back home following a long stint at a rehabilitation facility after he suffered paralysis injuries in a crash. After 47 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Tom Maher was able to return home Thursday, according to the Tommy Maher Strong Facebook group.
OPINION: The New Mini-Carts At Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Meijer Suck
Everyone has "THEIR" Meijer. When I first came to Michigan, it was the Gull Road Meijer in Kalamazoo, but it was under construction for renovations, and I was moving soon anyway. Eventually, the West Main Meijer became "My Meijer." But, it was brought to my attention, that the Gull Road...
Students sent home early after fire in Southwest Michigan school bathroom
MENDON, MI – Students were sent home early Wednesday after a bathroom fire at Mendon Middle and High School. A fire was started in a boys’ bathroom around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, Superintendent Leasa Griffith said. The students had to evacuate because of the smoke, she said.
WWMT
Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon
The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
