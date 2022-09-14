The research community is excited about the potential of DNA to function as long-term archival storage. That's largely because it's extremely dense, chemically stable for tens of thousands of years, and comes in a format we're unlikely to forget how to read. While there has been some interesting progress, efforts have mostly stayed in the research community because of the high costs and extremely slow read and write speeds. These are problems that need to be solved before DNA-based storage can be practical.

