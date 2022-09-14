ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship In China#Baidu#Ai#Chinese#Ernie Vilg#Mit Technology Review#American#Midjourney
Ars Technica

Why are hard drive companies investing in DNA data storage?

The research community is excited about the potential of DNA to function as long-term archival storage. That's largely because it's extremely dense, chemically stable for tens of thousands of years, and comes in a format we're unlikely to forget how to read. While there has been some interesting progress, efforts have mostly stayed in the research community because of the high costs and extremely slow read and write speeds. These are problems that need to be solved before DNA-based storage can be practical.
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Discord’s new feature looks a bit like Internet forums—with a dash of Reddit

Discord announced a new feature on Wednesday called "Forum Channels" to allow for more organized and asynchronous discussions within servers. The intent with Forum Channels seems to be to make it easier for specific conversations to continue for extended periods without the worry that a topic change or another simultaneous conversation will bury a subject in the annals of chat log history.
INTERNET
The Associated Press

AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

On cloud platforms and SME antitrust complaints

TechCrunch picked up its complaint last month. In a blog post confirming the resolution yesterday, Tutanota writes that Microsoft got in touch with it “within a week” after media outlets such as this one raised the issue with Microsoft. It had been complaining about the issue through Microsoft’s official support channels since January 2021 — without any resolution. But after the oxygen of publicity arrived the problem was swiftly fixed last month. Fancy that!
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
TechCrunch

Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050

The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

PM has left us in dark over energy bill help - businesses bosses

Businesses in Scotland say they are being left in the dark over the help on offer for soaring energy bills. Prime Minister Liz Truss said last week that typical household bills would be capped at £2,500 for two years - with "equivalent support" for businesses. But trade body Scottish...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

'Dangerous' Typhoon Nanmadol slams into Japan

Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in southwestern Japan on Sunday night, as authorities urged millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm's high winds and torrential rain. The JMA has warned the region could face "unprecedented" danger from high winds, storm surges and torrential rain and called the storm "very dangerous."
ENVIRONMENT
Ars Technica

Microsoft Teams stores cleartext auth tokens, won’t be quickly patched

Microsoft's Teams client stores users' authentication tokens in an unprotected text format, potentially allowing attackers with local access to post messages and move laterally through an organization, even with two-factor authentication enabled, according to a cybersecurity company. Vectra recommends avoiding Microsoft's desktop client, built with the Electron framework for creating...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Index Ventures, Sila, The Engine weigh in on startups that require a longer time horizon at Disrupt

A longer building time affects both startups and investors alike, which is why we’re thrilled that Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and co-founder of Sila; Erin Price-Wright, an early-stage technology investor; and Katie Rae, founding CEO and managing partner of The Engine will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Dollar Inches up Vs Yen as Investors Expect Fed Will Stay Aggressive

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly higher against the yen on Thursday following data showing U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August, while the Swiss franc hit its strongest against the euro since 2015. The dollar pared some gains following the data, which showed retail sales increased 0.3%...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy