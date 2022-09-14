Read full article on original website
just sayin...
3d ago
if your waiting for the DA to do anything don't hold your breath. It was an accident I agree, caused by some one who obviously wasn't paying attention. I would file a lawsuit for wrongful death
2manystupidpeople
3d ago
Im sorry for your loss, but it was an ACCIDENT, not an "on purpose", If she was under the influence ok I get it, uninsured, no licence I get it. othewise go after her insurance or the politicians that allow people to drive without🙏
KVIA
Stabbing victim found in Soccorro dies
EL PASO, Texas -- An unidentified man died from his injuries Saturday after being taken to the hospital early this morning. Investigators say they were called out to a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley around 3:52 am. The call was about a man who had been...
KVIA
One man is dead after being shot in East El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas - Police confirm one man is dead after being shot in East El Paso. Police said when they arrived on scene they located a man in his mid 30's with a gunshot wound. He was later transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police said it...
Crime of the Week: 1-10 East Murder
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those involved in the 1-10 East murder that took place on Sep. 10. On Sep. 10, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., 32-year-old, Israel Corral was found deceased in a stalled gray 2012 Honda Accord on I-10 East, […]
Four teens arrested for drive-by shooting near Horizon
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On September 17, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Montana Patrol Station responded to a drive-by shooting at the 13000 block of Goucher Dr. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located and arrested four subjects in connection with the shooting. 19-year-old Elijah Lira 18-year-old Horacio […]
Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
KVIA
Crash on I-10 near Transmountain backing up traffic in West El Paso
UPDATE - The westbound lanes of I-10 near Transmountain have been cleared and traffic is flowing in both directions, according to a tweet from El Paso Police's traffic page. EL PASO, Texas - Multiple vehicles got into a crash on I-10 near Transmountain on El Paso's west side. The collision led to traffic being backed up on all westbound lanes in the area.
cbs4local.com
The man wanted by the FBI for a robbery in Las Cruces has been arrested
Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man wanted for armed robbery at a Las Cruces Lowe’s store, is now in custody. Joshua Lopez was wanted for allegedly attempted to leave the store with an air conditioning unit without paying for it on July 27, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
KFOX 14
6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
KVIA
Brush fire in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
KVIA
Gun Buyback event being held in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A gun buyback event is being held on Saturday, September 17th, and is being hosted by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, who says their mission is to reduce injury and death from firearms. The event is being held in partnership with Viva Toyota and...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 16,2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
cbs4local.com
Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
KFOX 14
Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
Rolled over semitruck crash closes Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders responded to a crash that closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain this morning. A semitruck involved in this incident is blocking all southbound lanes. According to El Paso Fire Department, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear when […]
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
Remembering Mario Navarro; GoFundMe
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29 Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away […]
Walmart case: Feds set deadline for death penalty decision, DA indicates she’s seeking help from Texas AG
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Attorneys and attorneys representing Patrick Crusius have agreed on January 17, 2023, as the date by which they will decide whether the feds would seek the death penalty against the alleged Walmart shooter. The federal case against Crusisus is already scheduled for jury selection on January 8, 2024, in […]
Local organization feeds migrants in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope and Destiny church were in downtown El Paso today feeding the migrants. The co-founder of Operation hope, Angel Gomez shares how they donated 80 pizzas and 14 cases of fruit. Gomez expresses how he hopes the community can donate blankets, pillows, and even board games for the children. […]
elpasomatters.org
DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution
10:25 a.m., Sept. 17: This story was updated to reflect the hearing date to determine whether federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty. The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case.
