Massachusetts State

fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Advocates say nursing home crisis could be looming

DEDHAM - Residents at Dedham Healthcare say they have complained for years about the unsanitary and unsafe conditions. One long term patient who didn't want to be identified told the I-Team said, "it's been a nightmare." "Dirty linen, bugs everywhere, the food is spoiled and expired, the place has cockroaches, mice. I've been bitten before by the bugs," the patient said. "There's people in here that are your loved ones that are 80-90 years some with severe mental issues, severe medical issues that are being neglected." The nursing home is owned by Next Step Healthcare, LLC. ...
DEDHAM, MA
country1025.com

3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
SEEKONK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Announces Shelter & Humanitarian Services For Newly-Arriving Families & Individuals to the Martha’s Vineyard

BARNSTABLE – Today, September 16, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) out of Framingham is coordinating efforts among state and local...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 7,936 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,936 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,860,512 cases and 20,206 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 182 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

These 12 Spots Have the Most Car Accidents in Massachusetts

Buckle Up, Bay State – especially if you’re driving in these 12 locations. (PS – ALWAYS buckle up obviously!) According to new info released by MassDOT these are the 12 “crashiest” spots in Massachusetts – that is, the locations that have had the most car accidents. I lived very near #1 on the list and let me tell you, they ain’t kiddin’! Drive safe out there!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheHorse.com

Massachusetts Horse Positive for Equine Herpesvirus

On Sept. 13, a Massachusetts state veterinarian confirmed a horse at a private facility in Worcester County tested positive for equine herpesvirus. The horse began showing signs on Sept. 7 and was euthanized. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is involved and working to prevent further spread of the disease.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
CBS News

Golden retriever missing for 3 months found by Colorado officers doing drone training

Police in Colorado found a lost golden retriever by happenstance over the weekend, three months after the animal fled from a car accident and went missing. The dog, named Farah, was discovered as sheriff's deputies in Fremont County, near Colorado Springs, conducted a drone training session on Sunday. They found her almost immediately using the drone's infrared camera, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post detailing the rescue, which also noted that Farah had been "reunited with her family."
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
CBS News

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores. Here's a list of the locations so far.

Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed the locations of some of the 150 stores it plans on closing as the beleaguered retailer seeks to cut costs and free up cash. The retail chain posted a list of more than 50 locations that will be shuttered, with the stores ranging from Arizona to Washington state. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 of its roughly 1,000 stores. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
MILFORD, MI

