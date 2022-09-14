Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
I-Team: Advocates say nursing home crisis could be looming
DEDHAM - Residents at Dedham Healthcare say they have complained for years about the unsanitary and unsafe conditions. One long term patient who didn't want to be identified told the I-Team said, "it's been a nightmare." "Dirty linen, bugs everywhere, the food is spoiled and expired, the place has cockroaches, mice. I've been bitten before by the bugs," the patient said. "There's people in here that are your loved ones that are 80-90 years some with severe mental issues, severe medical issues that are being neglected." The nursing home is owned by Next Step Healthcare, LLC. ...
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
country1025.com
3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
DPH: Supply of new Moderna COVID vaccine booster is ‘temporarily limited’
There are, however, "ample supplies" of the Pfizer booster shots. Massachusetts residents looking to get a jab of the new Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster may have to wait a bit longer. There is a “temporarily limited supply” of the vaccine shots nationally, as the Cambridge-based manufacturer ramps up its production...
The Homeless Issue In Pittsfield Is Coming Up, But Does Anyone Want To Address It?
With an issue in the Berkshires of having rentals that are sky high, even for someone who works a full-time job, I really don't see the homeless situation getting any better unless something changes. I see the issue with homeless people, even families having a hard time this fall and...
Baker-Polito Administration Announces Shelter & Humanitarian Services For Newly-Arriving Families & Individuals to the Martha’s Vineyard
BARNSTABLE – Today, September 16, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) out of Framingham is coordinating efforts among state and local...
After $1 million in SNAP benefits stolen from low-income families, Mass. delegation asks for federal help
With more than $1 million in Massachusetts SNAP benefits recently stolen, the state’s congressional delegation has urged U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack to help officials recoup the losses and strengthen security parameters to insulate low-income households from future theft. More than 2,000 Massachusetts households have been the...
newbedfordguide.com
MSPCA warns Massachusetts residents about increase in coyote activity, safety of pets
“With an increase of coyote interactions all over the news lately, many of us with small pets are feeling frightened, unsure of what we can do to protect ourselves and our pets. We are here to arm you with knowledge so that you can feel confident in your ability to avoid conflict with coyotes.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 7,936 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,936 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,860,512 cases and 20,206 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 182 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
WBUR
Drought, supply chain woes and toxic chemicals create a 'perfect storm' for Mass. water systems
Every day, roughly a million gallons of water flow through a big red barn in Concord. This is one of the town’s water treatment facilities. Inside, giant tanks sit in orderly lines, and colorful pipes wind through the space. But these days, there’s something new: pallets stacked with bags of dry chemicals.
country1025.com
These 12 Spots Have the Most Car Accidents in Massachusetts
Buckle Up, Bay State – especially if you’re driving in these 12 locations. (PS – ALWAYS buckle up obviously!) According to new info released by MassDOT these are the 12 “crashiest” spots in Massachusetts – that is, the locations that have had the most car accidents. I lived very near #1 on the list and let me tell you, they ain’t kiddin’! Drive safe out there!
TheHorse.com
Massachusetts Horse Positive for Equine Herpesvirus
On Sept. 13, a Massachusetts state veterinarian confirmed a horse at a private facility in Worcester County tested positive for equine herpesvirus. The horse began showing signs on Sept. 7 and was euthanized. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is involved and working to prevent further spread of the disease.
WBUR
Mass. taxpayers are one step closer to $3 billion in refunds
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! There's a growing feeling of fall in the air this morning — not to mention the look of winter atop Mount Washington.
Golden retriever missing for 3 months found by Colorado officers doing drone training
Police in Colorado found a lost golden retriever by happenstance over the weekend, three months after the animal fled from a car accident and went missing. The dog, named Farah, was discovered as sheriff's deputies in Fremont County, near Colorado Springs, conducted a drone training session on Sunday. They found her almost immediately using the drone's infrared camera, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post detailing the rescue, which also noted that Farah had been "reunited with her family."
Mass. tax relief to come ‘sometime this fall,’ hopes Gov. Charlie Baker, who wants money sent ‘sooner rather than later’
Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump is under deadline to certify a highly anticipated tax revenue figure by next Tuesday that could return nearly $3 billion to Bay Staters dealing with skyrocketing inflation and costs of living. But amid rumors that Bump could certify the amount — $2.941 billion, as the...
Mass. taxpayers to get nearly $3 billion back from state due to obscure law. Here’s what we know.
State Auditor Suzanne Bump her office determined that $2.94 in state tax revenue must go back to taxpayers. It seems that Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting $2.94 billion back from the state thanks to an obscure 1986 law that limits how much money can be held in the state’s coffers, The Boston Globe reported.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores. Here's a list of the locations so far.
Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed the locations of some of the 150 stores it plans on closing as the beleaguered retailer seeks to cut costs and free up cash. The retail chain posted a list of more than 50 locations that will be shuttered, with the stores ranging from Arizona to Washington state. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 of its roughly 1,000 stores. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
