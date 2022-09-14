Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
No. 10 Arkansas survives Missouri State upset bid, explodes in fourth quarter to spoil Bobby Petrino's return
No. 10 Arkansas narrowly avoided a historic loss that would have packed an especially personal punch on Saturday night by surviving for a 38-27 win over FCS foe Missouri State. The Bears, who are coached by former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino, led 27-17 early in the fourth quarter before the Razorbacks exploded for 21 unanswered points to close the game.
Derwin James body slams Travis Kelce with crazy tackle
Chargers safety Derwin James decided to add some pro wrestling moves to his repertoire this offseason and he showed them as he tackled Travis Kelce. If you saw it during the live broadcast, you were likely left with one of those, “Is that allowed?” At least that’s what I found myself screaming at the television along with, “No way you can do that.” Well apparently you can, because there wasn’t a single flag in sight when Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James decided to literally pick up and body slam Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
ESPN analyst makes bold prediction about Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs faced a lot of questions about their offense after a major offseason trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After just one week, one ESPN analyst is quite convinced by what he saw. On Thursday, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said on “NFL Live” that the Chiefs will be...
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
Ian Eagle and Charles Davis dropped hilarious ‘Seinfeld’ references when calling Agholor's TD
Ian Eagle and Charles Davis were on the call for the New England Patriots’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and dropped hilarious ‘Seinfeld’ references during Nelson Agholor’s touchdown.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
CBS Sports
Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville
Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
CBS Sports
Arch Manning game score, stats, highlights, updates: Follow Isidore Newman vs. Benton at MaxPreps
Just being named Arch Manning and hailing from one of the most recognizable names in football only gets you so far. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback has still had to go out and earn the respect that he has been given, and he's certainly done so since his freshman year with the Greenies. This week, the top-ranked recruit in the country looks to continue his undefeated season with Newman when his Greenies host the 1-1 Benton Tigers (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
CBS Sports
Texas vs. UTSA score: Live updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 21 Texas is holding off an upset-minded UTSA with a 31-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Roadrunners had the ball with a chance to take the lead late in the third quarter, but defensive back Jahdae Barron nabbed a tipped ball and brought it back 43 yards for a touchdown to stretch the lead to two scores.
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
CBS Sports
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2-0; Oklahoma State 2-0 The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
CBS Sports
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Next rehab outing set
Ashcraft (biceps) allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk over three innings Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga, and he's scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 24-year-old threw 53 pitches in his first rehab start...
CBS Sports
Chargers' Justin Herbert suffered fracture to rib cartilage in loss to Chiefs, considered day-to-day
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to pull off a Thursday night comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but ultimately fell 27-24. With about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Herbert was injured after being hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, and he exited the game for one play.
Comments / 0