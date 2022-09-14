Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mayor Bryant of Robbins shuts off water to dozens of residents
Building owners respond to the lies put forth by the administration. The Village of Robbins, under the order of Mayor Darren E. Bryant, shut off water service to 6 apartment buildings on Thursday, September 15. The village and mayor have claimed that the water bills have been unpaid, however their water billing system remains unfair to the residents and owners of these apartment buildings.
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Village Board Approved Housing Rehab Program
The Coal City Village Board on Wednesday approved a resolution in regard to a housing rehab program through the Illinois Housing Development Authority. Village Administrator Matt Fritz explains the details. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fritz outlines what the resolution is for. Your browser does not support...
wjol.com
Westbound I-80 Seeing Delays through Joliet
Today marks the second Friday of construction on I-80. It’s a single lane through Joliet going westbound. Traffic already back up westbound I-80 from Cherry Hill Road and expected to get worse as the morning progresses. Use an alternate route. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge...
WSPY NEWS
Traffic delays expected in Oswego Saturday
The Oswego Police Department is advising drivers to be ready for some congestion and delay in downtown Oswego due to the Brew at the Bridge event happening from noon and eight Saturday. Delays are mostly expected on Route 34 and surrounding downtown streets. Anyone not attending the event might want to consider taking a different route on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walls102.com
Streator officials work out ambulance billing costs, service providing to communities
STREATOR – The city of Streator is working on what they want to charge for ambulance services and potentially provide assistance to other communities. Ahead of the city’s October 1st target date to begin initiating its own emergency services, members met on Tuesday to discuss ambulance transportation billing and the possibility of providing service to the village of Long Point and Reading Township. Fire Chief Gary Bird recommended charging $1200 for basic life support transport, and $1500 for advanced life support. City Manager Dave Plyman says if Long Point and Reading agree they want to use Streator services, it could generate $194,000 a year, based on a 2021 call volume report for the communities. But Plyman says Long Point could be the only community on board.
starvedrock.media
Stopped for Passing School Bus, SV Man Taken in on Two Warrants
A driver allegedly breaking the law with one action faces some trouble for that and additional reasons. Thursday afternoon, 29-year-old Jose Avila of Spring Valley allegedly passed a loading school bus at Shooting Park Road and West Street in Peru. After police pulled him over for that violation, it was discovered that Avila had had two warrants for failing to show up to answer to charges of driving on a suspended license. One warrant was out of La Salle County and the other from Bureau County. He was cited for passing the school bus and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and he was taken in on the warrants. Avila posted bond on both, and was given a new court date in each county.
Dozens of families without water in Robbins; village says landlord is delinquent on water bills
ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- Dozens of families in south suburban Robbins were without water Thursday.According to a Robbins village spokesperson, the landlord of several apartment complexes owes $137,000 in water bills – all while collecting rent from his tenants with individual water bills calculated into their payments."These monies are collected by the current landlord who has been negligent in his obligation to pay the water bill for each individual unit of housing," the village spokesman wrote. "However, he continues to collect the rent payments monthly from his tenants."The village said the landlord's "blatant irresponsibility" predates the current mayor's administration –...
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Area PADS Seeks Rental Partnerships
Phil Wardlow, Vice President, at Grundy Area PADS was a recent guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking and shared some updates about work being done at PADS to help fight homelessness and provide support to those in need. Your browser does not support the audio element. Wardlow said one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Discusses Future Home of Health Department
Grundy County Board members on Tuesday discussed the future home of the Health Department. Earlier this year, the board discussed using around $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds for building space needs. Three options were discussed: constructing a new heath department building, add on to the existing building, or purchase a building and renovate the inside.
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Fall Festival Happening This Weekend
The Coal City Fall Festival will take place this weekend. The Coal City Village Board on Wednesday heard from Village Administrator Matt Fritz about the activities on Saturday. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fritz also said there will be activities taking place on Friday night. He several...
wcsjnews.com
Food Sanitation Manager’s Course at Livingston County Health Department
A Food Sanitation Manager’s Course is being offered by the Livingston County Public Health Department. The course is designed for persons who prepare or serve potentially hazardous food to the public, such as workers in restaurants, delicatessens, schools, nursing homes, hospitals and catering establishments. The three-day course will be...
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Chief of Police, Shawn Melville Tenders his Resignation
Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville has been with the Oregon Police Department for 24-years. For the past few years he has been chief. He rose to that position after then Chief Darin DeHaan became the Oregon City Administrator. All of this is coming to an end as the Chief has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
Teenage Driver Ticketed For Driving Into Two Homes In Mendota
Things that go “bump in the night” late Thursday include a car hitting two Mendota houses. Angi Orozco, living at 201 Fifth Avenue told WLPO...a car veered from the street, hit the porch at 203 Fifth....then, struck the north wall of her house. On the other side of that wall, Orozco was in bed. She later told WLPO she felt the impact:
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board to decide whether to take legal action on abandoned home
The Kendall County Board Committee of the Whole on Thursday decided to take action on an abandoned home in the 1500 block of Collins Road, southeast of Oswego. The full county board will now need to decide whether to have the state's attorney's office begin legal proceedings to have the property declared abandoned and take ownership of it for cleanup.
WSPY NEWS
Increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School Friday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says there will be an increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School on Friday. In a statement, the sheriff's office says that it was made aware of a suspicious person at the school on Thursday. While the person could not be located, police say the incident was investigated. There have been no allegations of criminal activity.
Spaceship-shaped ‘Dome Home’ for sale in Lasalle County
SOMONAUK, Ill. — Have you ever wanted to live in a home that was 90% roof? This unique property, affectionately called the Dome Home, is as distinctive on the inside as it is on the outside and listed at $599,000. According to the listing, the curvy nature of this Somonauk structure was designed by a […]
wcsjnews.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Major Accident in Morris
A motorcyclist was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and 47 shortly before 7 tonight. Police officials say a motorcycle struck another vehicle. The motorcycle driver was transported to Morris Hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported. The Grundy County...
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Kept Busy with Alleged Shoplifting, Warrants
On Monday morning, Peru police were called to the Peru HyVee supermarket on Midtown Road. There, they investigated an alleged shoplifting involving 52-year-old Brad Gill of the 2600 block of Fourth Street in Peru. Gill was charged and given a court date. On Thursday night, Peru police pulled over 27-year-old...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was, 38-year-old, Justin Watkins, on a Will County warrant. He...
Comments / 0