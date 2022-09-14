ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, IL

Seneca, IL
Illinois Government
Seneca, IL
Illinois Lifestyle
Illinois Pets & Animals
fox32chicago.com

Keller's Farmstand's in Oswego busy with apple picking, corn maze and cider donuts

OSWEGO, Illinois - It's time for apple picking in the Chicago area, and Keller's Farmstand in Oswego is ready for crowds with apples, a corn maze, apple donuts and baby goats. "We have a plethora of fall specialty items from apple cider donuts to fudge to cookies and apple loaves. They're all fantastic," said Nik Veich, Orchard Manager.
OSWEGO, IL
97ZOK

One Of Illinois’ Popular Fall Pumpkin Festivals Opens This Weekend

Though I may not have kids of my own, I know all you parents out there are excited to make memories with your kids at all the fall festivals kicking off this week!. If you're looking for kid-friendly events to take your kids to this fall, there is a fun pumpkin festival kicking off this week for the 2022 season.
GENEVA, IL
Adrian Holman

Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17

Old Campground will be holding a flea market at the United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 17th from 9 AM until 3 PM CST. The flea market will be in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church. If there is rain on Saturday, then the flea market will be moved to Sunday, September 18th from 1 PM until 5 PM CST.
NEW LENOX, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Things to do this weekend / Sept. 16-18, 2022

Friday – Sept. 16. Downtown Naperville / Regular Business Hours Vary / Downtown businesses welcome visitors to explore all that’s new! Enjoy discovering special summer savings and all the new fall arrivals in between meals at more than 40 eateries. downtownnaperville.com. Road closures in downtown Naperville to improve...
NAPERVILLE, IL
napervillelocal.com

See Contortionist, Fire Dancers At ‘Howlin’ At The Moon’ In Naperville

A contortionist, fire dancers and a liquid lights show are just some of the intriguing attractions planned for the 2022 Howlin’ at the Moon event. The two-day festivities are slated for Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at Naper Settlement. Visitors are encourage to don their Halloween costumes at this...
wcsjnews.com

Coal City Fall Festival Happening This Weekend

The Coal City Fall Festival will take place this weekend. The Coal City Village Board on Wednesday heard from Village Administrator Matt Fritz about the activities on Saturday. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fritz also said there will be activities taking place on Friday night. He several...
COAL CITY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Mobile Food Pantry at Goodwill

A mobile food pantry will take place in Morris. We Care of Grundy County Executive Director Eric Fisher explains. Your browser does not support the audio element. For more information, call We Care at 942-6389 or visit wecareofgrundy.com.
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

We Care of Grundy County Gearing Up For Christmas Fundraisers

Care Grundy County Executive Director Eric Fisher was a recent guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking and shared some highlights on fundraising efforts already underway for this Christmas season. Your browser does not support the audio element. The application days are held, at We Care of Grundy County, at...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Watch Your Children Soar - Free youth flights at DeKalb's airport

The DeKalb chapter of a national program that introduces children to aviation, is offering free flights Saturday, Sept. 17, for those ages 8 through 17. The Young Eagles Program is run by members of the Experimental Aircraft Association. Steven Klopfenstein, a pilot and the Young Eagles coordinator at chapter 241...
DEKALB, IL
wcsjnews.com

Food Sanitation Manager’s Course at Livingston County Health Department

A Food Sanitation Manager’s Course is being offered by the Livingston County Public Health Department. The course is designed for persons who prepare or serve potentially hazardous food to the public, such as workers in restaurants, delicatessens, schools, nursing homes, hospitals and catering establishments. The three-day course will be...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody.  Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
GILMAN, IL
starvedrock.media

Missing Shed Located

The saga of the missing Mendota shed has come to an end, in Ancona. Yesterday (Wednesday), a search warrant was executed by Mendota police, the Livingston County Sheriff's office, and the La Salle County States Attorney's office. They found the storage shed and returned it to its lawful owner. An investigation into the theft is ongoing. Mendota police are thanking the public for its help in finding the shed, and the vehicle and trailer that were used to tow it away from its proper location. You also helped identify the suspected shed thief and the place it had been taken. Specifics haven't been released by investigators just yet.
MENDOTA, IL
cityofdekalb.com

Peace Road Widening Begins This Fall

Work to begin widening Peace Road north of the tollway will begin this fall, and resurfacing will be done in the Market Square Shopping Center. The DeKalb City Council, at its meeting on Sept. 12, approved the widening of Peace Road to four lanes between the tollway and Macom Drive. This includes a safety upgrade to the intersection at Fairview Drive and the resurfacing of Peace Road to Route 38.
DEKALB, IL
wcsjnews.com

Grundy Area PADS Seeks Rental Partnerships

Phil Wardlow, Vice President, at Grundy Area PADS was a recent guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking and shared some updates about work being done at PADS to help fight homelessness and provide support to those in need. Your browser does not support the audio element. Wardlow said one...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
classichits106.com

Horse killed after being struck by car in rural Ottawa

OTTAWA – A Zion resident was injured after a car vs horse crash in rural Ottawa Friday evening. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say the 35-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries after the collision in the 1300 block of IL Rt. 71 around 8:15 PM. An 85-year-old Ottawa man was charged with violating the Illinois Domestic Animals Running At Large Act and the horse was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.
OTTAWA, IL

