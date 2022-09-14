Read full article on original website
By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen’s funeral
LONDON (AP) — Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.
Queen Consort Camilla recalls Queen’s ‘good sense of humour’ during wedding mishap
The new Queen Consort has shared a personal moment about the time Queen Elizabeth’s “good sense of humour” shone, during a small mishap on her wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla shared her account of the incident that took place just before she wed King Charles III on 9 April 2005.She told the BBC programme: “I remember coming from here, Clarence House, [to] go to Windsor the day I got married when I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous.“For some unknown reason, I put on a pair of shoes and one had...
Lady Louise Windsor: What is the rare eye condition she was born with?
Lady Louise Windsor was pushed back under the nation’s spotlight this week after her recent A-level success saw her earn a place at St Andrews University in Scotland.Louise, 18, who is the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will study English at the same university as her older cousin, Prince William, who graduated from prestigious institution in 2005.Louise has made a number of public appearances over the past few months, most recently accompanying her parents and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, to the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.She also took...
TV tonight: the Queen is laid to rest
The state funeral dominates the schedules. Plus: alternative viewing includes a quiz show with Richard Ayoade, Jonathan Ross and Desiree Burch. Here’s what to watch today
Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh
The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
‘The crown of ice melting’: Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy shares poem to mark Queen’s death
Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, who was appointed to the position by the Queen in 2009, has written a poem about the late monarch’s death.The poem, titled Daughter, has been released on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. Hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, with leaders from around the world among the 2,000-strong congregation.Duffy’s work references the Queen’s coffin being carried by a hearse from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and the lowering of Union flags around the country as a mark of respect.It includes lines about the public coming...
Dylan Alcott reveals what he will say to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle if he meets them at the Queen's funeral: 'I hope he is doing alright'
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott says he is planning on saying 'G'day' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen's funeral on Monday. The 2022 Australian of the Year was of one ten 'ordinary Australians' who were invited to be part of the official proceedings to farewell the Her Majesty at London's Westminster Abbey.
Which shops will be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral?
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s coffin will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.While the government has said that there is “no obligation to suspend business” during the national mourning period, it adds that some...
Republican movements catch wind in Caribbean after queen's death
Black cloth covers the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hanging in Antigua's parliament -- a sign of the island's mourning and an unintentional symbol of a possible Caribbean future without the British monarchy. Recent questioning of the British monarchy's relevance "has to be understood in the wider context of demands for reparations, the failure of the royal family to apologize for the role of the monarchy in the historical crimes of slavery and colonialism and their contemporary legacies," among other issues, Caribbean historian Quinn says.
Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor ‘earns near minimum wage working at garden centre’
The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.A shopper at the garden centre...
