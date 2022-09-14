ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs17

Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man hits Asheboro police officer in US-64 crash

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro police officer was in a crash on Friday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 9:23 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to a reported crash on US-64/East Dixie Drive near Browers Chapel Road. Troopers say that Brian Scott Adams, 60, of Asheboro, was traveling west on […]
ASHEBORO, NC
richmondobserver

Suspect sought in Dobbins Heights shooting

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s office are seeking a suspect in a shooting last week that resulted in one victim and a school lockdown. Sherman Cornelius Bass Jr., 26, is suspected of pulling the trigger in the area of Earl Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights that sent another man to a hospital on Sept. 8, the sheriff’s office confirms.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police, other agencies search 3 apartments on Cauthen Drive; no details yet available

ROCKINGHAM — Several people were arrested and detained Thursday following a “lengthy” investigation into drug activity at a local apartment complex. Detectives with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit executed search warrants at three apartments on Cauthen Drive, according to a media release posted on Facebook early Thursday afternoon.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police seek assault suspect

ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help locating an assault suspect. Earlier this week, the Rockingham Police Department posted a photo of Leo Michael Williams Jr. Williams is accused of beating up an elderly man — the husband of his mother — inside a Boone Street...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘You could see the hand motion’: Victims speak out after High Point man charged with indecent exposure

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police arrested a High Point man who is suspected of a string of indecent exposure from High Point to Thomasville. 33-year-old Jayshawn Owens faces three indecent exposure charges. People reported seeing him in neighborhoods, near schools and at the Planet Fitness on Julian Avenue in Thomasville. The victim did not […]
HIGH POINT, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
CARTHAGE, NC

