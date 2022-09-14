Read full article on original website
cbs17
Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say
WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
Carscoops
Two Young Men Stole A New Dodge Charger Widebody From Dealer Leading Police On 150 MPH Chase
Police in Four Oaks, North Carolina have arrested two individuals for leading them on a chase that reached 150 mph (241 km/h). Local media reports that the 2022 Dodge Charger was stolen from the Hendrick’s Dodge dealership in Cary at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday night. It was a high-performance Scat Pack model.
Man hits Asheboro police officer in US-64 crash
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro police officer was in a crash on Friday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 9:23 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to a reported crash on US-64/East Dixie Drive near Browers Chapel Road. Troopers say that Brian Scott Adams, 60, of Asheboro, was traveling west on […]
Hamlet police charge man with drug trafficking
HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has charged a man with trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine. Lazaraus Sincere Tillman, 22, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Sch. II and VI substance, possession of a stolen firearm and other misdemeanor drug offenses. The arrest was...
WITN
TROOPERS: Student facing DWI charge in wreck that killed fellow University of Mount Olive student
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers said a University of Mount Olive student is accused of DWI surrounding a wreck that killed a fellow student Friday morning. Sergeant J.R. Benton tells WITN that Dylan Stacy, 20, of Sanford, was also charged with driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and careless and reckless driving.
Cary homeowner believes attempted break-in connected to teen social media trend
Cary police are investigating after an attempted robbery at home in the 200 block of Bebington Drive.
richmondobserver
Suspect sought in Dobbins Heights shooting
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s office are seeking a suspect in a shooting last week that resulted in one victim and a school lockdown. Sherman Cornelius Bass Jr., 26, is suspected of pulling the trigger in the area of Earl Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights that sent another man to a hospital on Sept. 8, the sheriff’s office confirms.
Rockingham Police, other agencies search 3 apartments on Cauthen Drive; no details yet available
ROCKINGHAM — Several people were arrested and detained Thursday following a “lengthy” investigation into drug activity at a local apartment complex. Detectives with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit executed search warrants at three apartments on Cauthen Drive, according to a media release posted on Facebook early Thursday afternoon.
WMBF
Bennettsville police looking for man wanted in connection to several stolen vehicles
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Bennettsville are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a string of vehicle thefts. The man in question is stealing vehicles that are left running, police are asking that people do not leave their cars running unattended for any reason.
cbs17
Fugitive wanted for murder in Michigan arrested in Fayetteville motel room with meth, crack, .357 Magnum, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He...
cbs17
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
Rockingham Police seek assault suspect
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help locating an assault suspect. Earlier this week, the Rockingham Police Department posted a photo of Leo Michael Williams Jr. Williams is accused of beating up an elderly man — the husband of his mother — inside a Boone Street...
Thomasville man charged with going armed to terror, assault with a deadly weapon: warrants
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following several alleged armed assaults, according to Davidson County court records. Charles William Creasman, 43, is accused of discharging a weapon into a home on the 1000 block of Johnsontown Road according to court records. Creasman is also accused of assaulting a separate […]
cbs17
Community activists react after Bull City United employee allegedly caught with 7 grams of crack cocaine
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two days after a Bull City United outreach worker was arrested on drug charges, police have not released any new information on the arrest and the community is left with questions and concerns. As CBS 17 previously reported, Bull City United outreach worker Nicole Taybron,...
WMBF
Authorities arrest 2 teens, 1 adult connected to string of Lumberton business break-ins
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities captured three people who they said were behind a string of business break-ins in Lumberton this week. Police officers were called early Tuesday morning to investigate several break-ins in the Allenton Community. The following businesses were broken into:. Thomas Pizza & Subs. Minuteman Food...
Hoke county officials searching for 2 suspects in connection with robbery, kidnapping
Two children were kidnapped by strangers in Hoke County while their parents were pumping gas and paying for it inside a store.
Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
‘You could see the hand motion’: Victims speak out after High Point man charged with indecent exposure
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police arrested a High Point man who is suspected of a string of indecent exposure from High Point to Thomasville. 33-year-old Jayshawn Owens faces three indecent exposure charges. People reported seeing him in neighborhoods, near schools and at the Planet Fitness on Julian Avenue in Thomasville. The victim did not […]
sandhillssentinel.com
3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
