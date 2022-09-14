ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

BET

Harlem Renaming East 101st Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson will be honored with a forever tribute in Harlem. According to Broadway World, East 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues will be renamed Cicely Tyson Way. The event is set for Saturday and touts a street celebration filled with cultural events to honor the deceased actress. The street-naming ceremony is special because it’s the place where Tyson was born and grew up in the area. Her parents emigrated from the Caribbean nation of Nevis. New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala will present the newly-minted street. The city council approved the measure in Summer 2021. Ayala, along with Taina Traverso, Nina M Saxon and Deborah Quiñones were instrumental in the monumental tribute to Tyson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
metalinjection

THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS Announces Southeast U.S. Shows

If you're a fan of The Callous Daoboys and you're in the Southeast U.S. then we've got some great news! The Callous Daoboys will hit the road this October for a handful of shows in mostly Florida with two additional ones in North Carolina and Georgia. Get the dates below.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report

Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

National Cheeseburger Day: How to celebrate in NYC with special deals – and free burgers!

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — National Cheeseburger Day for 2022 is almost here. How will New Yorkers celebrate this special food holiday? Here are nine chains offering deals. We’re looking at the $11 Burger Bundle deal, a hand-packed burger served with fries and a Pepsi fountain beverage — MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash flavor is included in the options. Only on Sept. 18, guests get that price on select items — Applebee’s Bacon Cheeseburger, Whiskey Bacon Cheeseburger, Quesadilla Burger, Impossible Cheeseburger and even the old-fashioned hamburger without cheese. The deal applies to orders on the mobile app or via Applebees.com from a neighborhood Applebee’s (iOS, Google.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Armed man in Scream mask robs NYC store

NEW YORK - A man carrying what looked like an assault rifle and wearing a Scream mask was among three men wanted for robbing a Queens store. It happened Wednesday afternoon on 109th Ave. in Ozone Park. The NYPD says the three men armed jumped out of a car and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?

Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
POLITICS
Western Queens Gazette

Martha’s Country Bakery

There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
QUEENS, NY
anash.org

F.R.E.E. Distributing Food for Rosh Hashana

Chabad F.R.E.E. NYC willbe distributing great quality and huge quantity of fresh produce and household food staples in honor of Rosh Hashana, today beginning at 7:30 PM on President between Schenectady and Utica, in middle of the block. Chabad F.R.E.E. NYC will iyH be distributing great quality and huge quantity...
SCHENECTADY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY

