Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna Carney
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
thesource.com
Jim Jones, Aisha Hall, Shawana King “GIVE BACK” Phones And Tablets To Their Harlem Hood
Next week, September 21st, Aisha Hall and Shawana King of PTM Consulting alongside Harlem megastar Jim Jones are giving away phones and tablets that have free internet access to low income families. The giveaway will take place at Momma Zee’s Food & Deli at 2061 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York, NY 10027 from 12 pm-4 pm.
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
BET
Harlem Renaming East 101st Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson
Legendary actress Cicely Tyson will be honored with a forever tribute in Harlem. According to Broadway World, East 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues will be renamed Cicely Tyson Way. The event is set for Saturday and touts a street celebration filled with cultural events to honor the deceased actress. The street-naming ceremony is special because it’s the place where Tyson was born and grew up in the area. Her parents emigrated from the Caribbean nation of Nevis. New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala will present the newly-minted street. The city council approved the measure in Summer 2021. Ayala, along with Taina Traverso, Nina M Saxon and Deborah Quiñones were instrumental in the monumental tribute to Tyson.
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
metalinjection
THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS Announces Southeast U.S. Shows
If you're a fan of The Callous Daoboys and you're in the Southeast U.S. then we've got some great news! The Callous Daoboys will hit the road this October for a handful of shows in mostly Florida with two additional ones in North Carolina and Georgia. Get the dates below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report
Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
Central New Yorker Wins Nearly 20 Grand on Take 5 Lottery Ticket
5-9-21-23-29 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Speedway on Route 12 in Norwich and is worth $18,563.50. You better check your numbers if you played Take 5 on September 14. Evening Drawing NY Winner. There was another New York winner in the evening drawing. The winning numbers...
National Cheeseburger Day: How to celebrate in NYC with special deals – and free burgers!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — National Cheeseburger Day for 2022 is almost here. How will New Yorkers celebrate this special food holiday? Here are nine chains offering deals. We’re looking at the $11 Burger Bundle deal, a hand-packed burger served with fries and a Pepsi fountain beverage — MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash flavor is included in the options. Only on Sept. 18, guests get that price on select items — Applebee’s Bacon Cheeseburger, Whiskey Bacon Cheeseburger, Quesadilla Burger, Impossible Cheeseburger and even the old-fashioned hamburger without cheese. The deal applies to orders on the mobile app or via Applebees.com from a neighborhood Applebee’s (iOS, Google.)
fox5ny.com
Armed man in Scream mask robs NYC store
NEW YORK - A man carrying what looked like an assault rifle and wearing a Scream mask was among three men wanted for robbing a Queens store. It happened Wednesday afternoon on 109th Ave. in Ozone Park. The NYPD says the three men armed jumped out of a car and...
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
Hochul: NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September
"Too many hardworking New Yorkers continue to feel the effects of the pandemic-struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table," Gov. Hochul said.
Western Queens Gazette
Martha’s Country Bakery
There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
anash.org
F.R.E.E. Distributing Food for Rosh Hashana
Chabad F.R.E.E. NYC willbe distributing great quality and huge quantity of fresh produce and household food staples in honor of Rosh Hashana, today beginning at 7:30 PM on President between Schenectady and Utica, in middle of the block. Chabad F.R.E.E. NYC will iyH be distributing great quality and huge quantity...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
