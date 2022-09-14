COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers scored three touchdowns to help Georgia dominate in a 48-7 victory in its first Southeastern Conference game of the 2022 season. The conference road win featured another outstanding showing on both sides of the ball for Georgia, as its offense scored touchdowns on third straight drives to start the action and its starting defense prevented the opponent from scoring for the second time this season. Plays like the big score by Bowers came by the dozen for the Bulldogs in their first road test of 2022.

ATHENS, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO