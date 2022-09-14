Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3
College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
What did Jedd Fisch say after North Dakota State?
Arizona defeated North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night and Jedd Fisch attributed much of it to playing a mistake free game. “Our players did a fantastic job tonight,” Fisch said. “It was a very clean football game. Four for four in the red zone, no turnovers. One penalty. Those are the things that when you talk about what our goals are offensively, defensively, and as a football team, we say we want to attack and protect the ball. We did that.
Wahpeton college student, 49, makes national headlines as football defensive lineman
Age is just a number. And defensive lineman Ray Ruschel proves that. The 49-year-old has made national headlines after he decided to play for the North Dakota State Colleges of Science football team in Wahpeton, near the Minnesota border. Valley News Live reporter Jack Wallace said Ruschel has been an...
High School Football Results Friday September 16
(Storm held the ball for 11 minutes in the 4th quarter. Sauk Rapids-Rice improves to 3-0) Cambridge-Isanti 31, Tech 0.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Heupel addresses injuries to Cedric Tillman, Jabari Small and Warren Burrell after Akron win
Tennessee’s win against Akron on Saturday was easy, but far from routine with the 15th-ranked Vols experiencing a couple of injury scares during the 63-6 victory. After losing running back Jabari Small on the second play, Tennessee lost star wide receiver Cedric Tillman to an apparent leg injury after he was hit low catching a high pass in the second quarter. Defensively, while linebacker Juwan Mitchell returned to the starting lineup after missing the first two games, Tennessee played without cornerback Warren Burrell, leading to a rotation at his vacated spot.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy got his wish in that most of his starters were off the field before halftime in a game the Cowboys dominated early and often against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Pokes handled the Golden Lions, 63-7, controlling all three phases of the game. Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy took over midway through the second quarter and later threw two touchdown passes in his first extended playing time at Oklahoma State.
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon's blowout win to No. 12 BYU
Oregon head football coach discusses his team's 41-20 victory over visiting No. 12 BYU inside Autzen Stadium. Lanning gives his instant reactions, what really stood out to him, his thoughts on Oregon's style of play and identity that is starting to form, and his early thoughts heading into Pac-12 play next week.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Iowa Football Update: Nevada, to resume play at midnight
Iowa and Nevada has gone into a second lightning delay. After only four-minutes-and-thirty seconds of game time, lightning has been detected in the area and the game will be at least another 30 minutes away from resuming. The latest lightning strike hit around 11:00 p.m. Players will be back on the field at 11:45 p.m to warm up and play will resume at midnight.
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Washington
SEATTLE — Michigan State’s regular-season West Coast woes continued Saturday night, as the 11th-ranked Spartans got bullied by Washington in a hostile Husky Stadium. Mel Tucker’s crew suffered breakdowns in all three phases, adding up to a 39-28 loss in the final non-conference game of the season.
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Colorado Buffaloes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 30 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 18 of last year.
Georgia football assistant Will Muschamp catches up with South Carolina players after win
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For five years, Will Muschamp was the leader of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program. Muschamp returned to Columbia on Saturday with the Georgia Bulldogs, but when the action was all said and done he made time for many familiar faces on the other sideline. WYFF’s...
Georgia Bulldogs football photos from the 48-7 win over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers scored three touchdowns to help Georgia dominate in a 48-7 victory in its first Southeastern Conference game of the 2022 season. The conference road win featured another outstanding showing on both sides of the ball for Georgia, as its offense scored touchdowns on third straight drives to start the action and its starting defense prevented the opponent from scoring for the second time this season. Plays like the big score by Bowers came by the dozen for the Bulldogs in their first road test of 2022.
Heupel, teammate react to Jimmy Calloway's ejection in win over Akron
Jimmy Calloway didn’t have to wait for the officials to announce the penalties that came from his final play Saturday night. He started to walk off the field and toward Tennessee’s locker room, knowing his night was over after he threw a few punches at Akron cornerback Tyson Durant.
Mansell: Final thought's on UGA's win 48-7 over South Carolina
-Took a little time to watch college football and to watch the UGA-SC game again last night. It is EARLY in the season and UGA’s schedule will have.
Exciting ATH KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman gets first offer
Iowa State goes first on KihJohnn Cummings-Coleman, an excellent two-sport, two-way athlete from Minnesota.
247Sports
