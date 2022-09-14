A key witness in R. Kelly’s Chicago trial had to be picked up by agents to ensure she showed up for day two of her testimony, Radar has learned. On Thursday, Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Van Allen took the stand for a grueling day of questions and cross-examination. The day ended before Van Allen could finish being grilled. As she left the court, she told prosecutors that she didn’t want to return for a second day.As a result, a plan was put into place to have agents pick up Van Allen ahead of the trial on Friday to make sure she...

