hiphop-n-more.com
Mystikal Indicted on First Degree Rape; Faces Life Sentence
Mystikal has been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree rape charges in his home state of Louisiana, a month after getting arrested. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for alleged sexual assault and false imprisonment. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday to news outlets that the rapper has been formally charged with first-degree rape, robbery, false imprisonment, and domestic battery.
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
Key Witness In R. Kelly's Chicago Trial Picked Up By Agents Before Court After Saying She Didn't Want To Return To Stand
A key witness in R. Kelly’s Chicago trial had to be picked up by agents to ensure she showed up for day two of her testimony, Radar has learned. On Thursday, Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Van Allen took the stand for a grueling day of questions and cross-examination. The day ended before Van Allen could finish being grilled. As she left the court, she told prosecutors that she didn’t want to return for a second day.As a result, a plan was put into place to have agents pick up Van Allen ahead of the trial on Friday to make sure she...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mystikal Indicted By A Grand Jury On Rape & Drug Charges
Years of sexual abuse and rape allegations has cost Mystikal his entire career. This time around, the Louisiana rapper could stay behind bars for the remainder of his life. On Wednesday (September 7), Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was officially indicted on a charge of first-degree rape and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial. According to reports, the Ascension Parrish grand jury also charged the "Shake It Fast" rapper with simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment stemming from his July arrest.
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
Authorities allege Gary Busey asked detectives to 'talk victims out of pursuing complaints' after they alleged he touched them
At least three people reported to police that Gary Busey allegedly touched them inappropriately at a Monster Mania event in New Jersey earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police said the actor initially denied groping anyone, then asked police to "apologize to the victims," later asking detectives to talk victims out of pursuing complaints, court documents state.
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
R. Kelly convicted of six of 13 counts, but two associates are acquitted
CBS 2’s Tara Molina has a recap of the trial and the testimony accusing R. Kelly of sex acts with underage girls.
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
Woman Allegedly Held Captive By Ex-Husband For Days In 2017 Endures Cross Examination By Him
Trevor Summers faces nearly a dozen charges related to his alleged 2017 plot to kidnap his ex, Alisa Mathewson, kill her and then himself. She testified against him on Tuesday, and he fired his lawyer to personally cross-examine her on Wednesday. A Florida man who allegedly tied his wife to...
Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges
The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Charges the performer will face during his arraignment Monday will include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence if Tyler is convicted.“My client is innocent of all charges,” attorney Joel Pearce said in a text message Thursday. He said the rapper, whose given name is Michael Tyler, had a court order to protect him from the woman, and he is “the true victim.” Pearce said he hopes he will be allowed...
New Orleans Man Wrongfully Convicted Of Rape At 17 Freed After 36 Years In Prison
Sullivan Walter had his 36-year-old conviction for a 1986 rape he didn't commit formally vacated this week. The 53-year-old has spent his entire adult life in prison. A Black Louisiana man who spent nearly four decades in prison after he was wrongly convicted as a teenager in a 1986 rape was exonerated this week.
Ohio Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison After Stalking Eva LaRue for 12 Years
The man who has stalked and harassed “CSI: Miami” actress Eva LaRue for 12 years and also threatened to “rape, molest, and kill” her daughter was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on Friday, the Central District of California U.S. Attorney’s office announced. James...
Donors raise more than $400,000 for victim ordered to pay for killing accused rapist
Donors have raised more than $400,000 through an online fundraiser for a teenage human trafficking victim who was charged in the fatal stabbing of her accused rapist more than two years ago.
Raw Deal: Iowa Teen Trafficking Victim Must Pay $150K Restitution to Her Rapist’s Family After Killing Him
An Iowa teen who stabbed her attacker to death has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, the Associated Press reported. Lewis was facing 20 years after pleading guilty to each charge that is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
'Werewolf killer' ordered to stay off social media after dating profile is found 4 years following slaying
A Virginia man who once suffered a psychiatric break and killed a merchant believing he was a werewolf was ordered to stay off social media Thursday after he appeared to gloss over his violent past in an online dating profile. Pankaj Bhasin, who is free on conditional release after he...
BET
Iowa Teen Trafficking Victim Ordered To Pay $150K To Family Of Rapist Raises The Money On GoFundMe
Pieper Lewis is a 17-year-old sex-trafficking victim from Iowa who was ordered by the court to pay the family of the rapist she killed. As of Thursday morning, she has raised more than $380,000 in donations via a GoFundMe page. According to the Des Moines Register, in 2020, when Lewis...
