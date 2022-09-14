ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemingford, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Chadron man no-shows for arraignment; court issues arrest warrant

CHADRON - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chadron man who failed to appear for arraignment in Dawes County District Court this week on charges he stabbed a man in June. Joseph Little Moon Jr., 37, was free on bond after being bound over in county court for...
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

SPD: Woman caught shoplifting at Menards, facing drug charges

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Scottsbluff jail staff reported finding a suspected fentanyl pill in a woman's bra. On July 27, Menards employees called Scottsbluff Police Department in reference to two female shoplifting suspects. SPD reported talking to one of the shoplifting suspects identified as 36-year-old Sheila Bouldt. According to...
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200782 08:15 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 600 BLOCK OF SWEETWATER AVENUE/ REPORTED DISTURBANCE/ CHARGES RECOMMENDED Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200783 11:41 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 300 BLOCK NIOBRARA AVENUE/ COMMUNITY BICYCLE LOCATED IN DUMPSTER/ REPORT TAKEN Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200784 14:23 FI : FIELD INTERVIEW 1600 BLOCK OF W. 3RD ST/...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

K9 sniffs out drugs after driver reportedly failed to indicate

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A man is facing felony drug charges after being pulled over for not using his blinker. On July 29, Scottsbluff Police Department officers said they were patrolling the area when they noticed a vehicle had failed to signal into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Officers reported...
News Channel Nebraska

Fatal car crash in Box Butte County, one dead

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man after a fatal car crash in Box Butte County. NSP said the crash happened around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash that involved a car and a motorcycle. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Air assets, 30 fire departments battle Panhandle fire

Banner County, Neb. — Erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground, are some of the obstacles facing firefighters in the 3,700-acre Smokey Fire in Western Nebraska. Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County volunteer fire department, said he is concerned for potential...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Crews from multiple states working to contain wildfire near Gering

GERING, Neb. — Several crews are still fighting the wildfire blazing near Gering. Officials said it's already burned 4,000 acres, and there's no word of any containment yet. Nebraska Game and Parks had to close the Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area as a result. The state emergency management agency...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters continuing to make progress in fighting Banner County blaze

BANNER COUNTY, Neb. — Firefighters say progress continues to be made on a wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle. Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, said crews continue to monitor, maintain and contain the fire within its current footprint. “We are estimating containment...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Crews make progress to contain western Nebraska wildfire

Crews Thursday made progress at containing a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska that began on Tuesday. Incident commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, estimated the fire was 28% contained as crews worked to patrol and monitor around the perimeter of the fire. He said...
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Leyton School evacuates due to potential gas leak

DALTON, Neb. — A 35 minute evacuation delayed class for Leyton High School students, Friday morning. Leyton High School Principal Kevin Thomas said they evacuated all students and staff around 10:25 a.m. to the bleachers by the football field. Thomas said someone noticed a smell and the school evacuated...
DALTON, NE
Panhandle Post

Williams Gap WMA closed for Panhandle wildfire

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

NSCS Trustees' meeting takes place in Chadron

CHADRON – Members of the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees attended the dedication of the Math Science Center of Innovative Learning Sept. 7 before their regular meeting on Chadron State College’s campus Sept. 8. Prior to attending the dedication, the Board of Trustees toured Chadron State College’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equality, and Access (IDEA) Space.
CHADRON, NE
