News Channel Nebraska
Chadron man no-shows for arraignment; court issues arrest warrant
CHADRON - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chadron man who failed to appear for arraignment in Dawes County District Court this week on charges he stabbed a man in June. Joseph Little Moon Jr., 37, was free on bond after being bound over in county court for...
KEVN
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
News Channel Nebraska
Maverik cashier says man threatened to kill her for not selling him alcohol
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A Scottsbluff man has a warrant our for his arrest after failing to appear to multiple hearings. On July 26, Scottsbluff Police Department said they were dispatched to Maverik Gas Station in regard to an intoxicated man walking across the parking lot while yelling. The Communication...
News Channel Nebraska
SPD: Woman caught shoplifting at Menards, facing drug charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Scottsbluff jail staff reported finding a suspected fentanyl pill in a woman's bra. On July 27, Menards employees called Scottsbluff Police Department in reference to two female shoplifting suspects. SPD reported talking to one of the shoplifting suspects identified as 36-year-old Sheila Bouldt. According to...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200782 08:15 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 600 BLOCK OF SWEETWATER AVENUE/ REPORTED DISTURBANCE/ CHARGES RECOMMENDED Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200783 11:41 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 300 BLOCK NIOBRARA AVENUE/ COMMUNITY BICYCLE LOCATED IN DUMPSTER/ REPORT TAKEN Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200784 14:23 FI : FIELD INTERVIEW 1600 BLOCK OF W. 3RD ST/...
News Channel Nebraska
K9 sniffs out drugs after driver reportedly failed to indicate
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A man is facing felony drug charges after being pulled over for not using his blinker. On July 29, Scottsbluff Police Department officers said they were patrolling the area when they noticed a vehicle had failed to signal into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Officers reported...
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal car crash in Box Butte County, one dead
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man after a fatal car crash in Box Butte County. NSP said the crash happened around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash that involved a car and a motorcycle. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E.
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrested man after fatal crash in Box Butte County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska troopers arrested a man from India after a crash turned fatal in Box Butte County. Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and was lodged in Box Butte County Jail. Troopers went to the intersection of Highway 385 and Link...
Air assets, 30 fire departments battle Panhandle fire
Banner County, Neb. — Erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground, are some of the obstacles facing firefighters in the 3,700-acre Smokey Fire in Western Nebraska. Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County volunteer fire department, said he is concerned for potential...
KETV.com
Crews from multiple states working to contain wildfire near Gering
GERING, Neb. — Several crews are still fighting the wildfire blazing near Gering. Officials said it's already burned 4,000 acres, and there's no word of any containment yet. Nebraska Game and Parks had to close the Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area as a result. The state emergency management agency...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters continuing to make progress in fighting Banner County blaze
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. — Firefighters say progress continues to be made on a wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle. Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, said crews continue to monitor, maintain and contain the fire within its current footprint. “We are estimating containment...
doniphanherald.com
Crews make progress to contain western Nebraska wildfire
Crews Thursday made progress at containing a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska that began on Tuesday. Incident commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, estimated the fire was 28% contained as crews worked to patrol and monitor around the perimeter of the fire. He said...
News Channel Nebraska
Leyton School evacuates due to potential gas leak
DALTON, Neb. — A 35 minute evacuation delayed class for Leyton High School students, Friday morning. Leyton High School Principal Kevin Thomas said they evacuated all students and staff around 10:25 a.m. to the bleachers by the football field. Thomas said someone noticed a smell and the school evacuated...
Williams Gap WMA closed for Panhandle wildfire
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
News Channel Nebraska
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project, until the military stepped in
HARRISBURG, Neb. -– In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get...
'Autumn in Alliance' festival to be held in Alliance
Autumn in Alliance festival will be held Sept. 23 - 25. There will be lots of live music everyday, bounce houses, games, food, a chili-cinnamon roll cook-off on Saturday, free hot dogs on Sunday and more.
NSCS Trustees' meeting takes place in Chadron
CHADRON – Members of the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees attended the dedication of the Math Science Center of Innovative Learning Sept. 7 before their regular meeting on Chadron State College’s campus Sept. 8. Prior to attending the dedication, the Board of Trustees toured Chadron State College’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equality, and Access (IDEA) Space.
