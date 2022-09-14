ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunnison, CO

nbc11news.com

Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Fresh snow atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning

ASPEN, Colo. — While the leaves are only just beginning to turn gold, there was a white dusting atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday. A fresh and widespread dusting of snow dotted Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning, including at several ski resorts. Some of – but not necessarily...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
nbc11news.com

Rain exits, sun returns Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drying and warming will begin on Thursday, and the sun will come back for the weekend. Another storm system early next week could bring another round of stormy weather. This evening will be cloudy with areas of rain. We will cool slowly through the 60s...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Update on Town of Palisade water discoloration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up after people in Palisade complained about discolored water coming from their taps. The town wants to dismiss any rumors about the safety of the drinking water and wants the public to know they’re working to fix the discoloration. The town said the discoloration was caused by manganese.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Alert issued for missing endangered adult

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
montrosecounty.net

Montrose County Chipeta Highway 550 Signal Project

Montrose, CO— Beginning September 19, Montrose County and Mountain Valley Contracting will implement the construction of a traffic signal located at the intersection of Chipeta Rd and Highway 550. Improvements include traffic signals, curb and gutter, and striping. Project Schedule and Information. The project will start on September 19....
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon

UPDATE 8:50 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14: Interstate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon in both directions. Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon for a flash flood warning. I-70 is closed from mile marker 116 at Glenwood Springs to mile marker 133 at Dotsero. The National...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. Sept. 15 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that one person has died following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Patterson Road Thursday morning. Authorities report that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Eyewitnesses reported...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Delta County’s new Junk and Rubbish Ordinance in effect

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - At the Board of County Commissioners’ Meeting on September 6, 2022, an updated Ordinance Prohibiting the Accumulation of Rubbish (Junk) within Delta County was adopted and is now in effect. The Ordinance applies throughout the unincorporated area of Delta County including public and state lands.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
deltacounty.com

Sheriff's Office Assists CBI with Marijuana Search Warrants

Delta County Sheriff's Office Assists CBI Marijuana Enforcement Division with Marijuana Cultivation SEARCH WARRANTS NEAR CRAWFORD. On Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division, with the support of investigators with the Delta County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Seventh Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Colorado State Patrol, executed search warrants on two adjoining properties located in rural Delta County outside the community of Crawford, Colorado.
DELTA, CO

