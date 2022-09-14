ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

1520 The Ticket

9 of the Best Spots Around Rochester Where You Can Find Gorgeous Mums

Thow a hoodie on if fall weather is your absolute favorite! 🙋‍♀️ I love it for so many reasons but one of the top is because I LOVE mums and am ready to fill up my entire front porch with all of the mum beauties. 👉 To help you out in your mum search, I asked around to find out who is selling this gorgeous flower, and below are 9 places in the Rochester, Minnesota area.
KIMT

Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
Kat Kountry 105

Live Like A Hobbit in This Unique Wisconsin Home for Sale!

Want to live like a hobbit or just have a really cool underground house? Well, now you can! This home for sale in Wisconsin is described as a middle earth, getaway hidden home, and it’s for sale for $315,000. On realtor.com the house is described as an. “unique opportunity...
mnprairieroots.com

So much to do this weekend in the Faribault area

Tags: car show, celebrations, community activities, country churches, events, Faribault, Faribault Harley-Davidson Anniversary Bash, flea market, food, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Minnesota, Montgomery, Montgomery Arts & Heritage Center, music, Northfield, Rice County Historical Society Fall Flea Market, rural Nerstrand, Spirit Fest, Valley Grove churches, Valley Grove Country Social. IF EVER THERE...
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Kat Kountry 105

Public Hearing Set for Future of Soldiers Field in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have opportunities to share their thoughts on the proposed future of golf and other amenities at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. A public hearing concerning the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the future of municipal golf in Rochester is set for Tuesday...
Sasquatch 107.7

New Rochester Resident, ‘What Do I Do With My Yard Waste?’

A recent question in the Rochester, Minnesota sub-Reddit asked a question even long-time residents may not be able to answer. I just moved here last Friday and finding info on most things has been pretty easy. However I am having a hell of a time finding out where to drop off grass clippings, branches and other plant waste. The house I moved into needs some tlc in the yard and I’m not sure where to bring the waste. Also if anyone knows where to get a rain-barrel please let me know!
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award

The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
krocnews.com

$10,000 in Tools Stolen from Rochester Area Construction Site

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of $10,000 worth of construction tools from a Rochester area home build site. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the work site in Rochester Township on 8th St. Southwest around 8:15 a.m. He says...
KAAL-TV

$11,000 in tools, tech stolen from construction site

(ABC 6 News) – A house construction site reported around $11K in tool, battery, and technology theft Thursday, Sep. 15. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown party broke into a construction trailer at a site in the 4000 block of 8th Street SW, Rochester Township, between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
KIMT

Man pleads guilty to Rochester scooter thefts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to stealing scooters in Rochester. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, was charged in March with four counts of felony theft. Investigators say between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021, Schutz stole four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp.
KAAL-TV

Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released

(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

