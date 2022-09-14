Read full article on original website
Related
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
9 of the Best Spots Around Rochester Where You Can Find Gorgeous Mums
Thow a hoodie on if fall weather is your absolute favorite! 🙋♀️ I love it for so many reasons but one of the top is because I LOVE mums and am ready to fill up my entire front porch with all of the mum beauties. 👉 To help you out in your mum search, I asked around to find out who is selling this gorgeous flower, and below are 9 places in the Rochester, Minnesota area.
KIMT
Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
Several Inappropriate Emails Sent to Rochester Students Thursday (Photos)
Some disturbing news showed up in inboxes today for parents of Rochester Public Schools students, including mine. Unfortunately, quite a few students in Rochester, Minnesota received inappropriate e-mails Thursday. In case you didn't have an opportunity to see the e-mails your kids received, below are a few of the e-mails.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live Like A Hobbit in This Unique Wisconsin Home for Sale!
Want to live like a hobbit or just have a really cool underground house? Well, now you can! This home for sale in Wisconsin is described as a middle earth, getaway hidden home, and it’s for sale for $315,000. On realtor.com the house is described as an. “unique opportunity...
KEYC
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND. The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00...
mnprairieroots.com
So much to do this weekend in the Faribault area
Tags: car show, celebrations, community activities, country churches, events, Faribault, Faribault Harley-Davidson Anniversary Bash, flea market, food, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Minnesota, Montgomery, Montgomery Arts & Heritage Center, music, Northfield, Rice County Historical Society Fall Flea Market, rural Nerstrand, Spirit Fest, Valley Grove churches, Valley Grove Country Social. IF EVER THERE...
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Southeast Minnesota on Friday
It's not every day that celebrities show up in Southeast Minnesota but this Friday, September 16th, head over to Austin, Minnesota because there is going to be a sighting. Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Austin, Minnesota on Friday. Everyone is invited on Friday to Austin, Minnesota for the "Our Hometown...
Public Hearing Set for Future of Soldiers Field in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have opportunities to share their thoughts on the proposed future of golf and other amenities at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. A public hearing concerning the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the future of municipal golf in Rochester is set for Tuesday...
New Rochester Resident, ‘What Do I Do With My Yard Waste?’
A recent question in the Rochester, Minnesota sub-Reddit asked a question even long-time residents may not be able to answer. I just moved here last Friday and finding info on most things has been pretty easy. However I am having a hell of a time finding out where to drop off grass clippings, branches and other plant waste. The house I moved into needs some tlc in the yard and I’m not sure where to bring the waste. Also if anyone knows where to get a rain-barrel please let me know!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
Hard But Important: Rochester Mom’s Love Letter to Miscarried Moms
10th Anniversary Edition of Rochester Mom's Book to Help Miscarried Moms. Love Letters to Miscarried Moms is a book Rochester, Minnesota mom Samantha Evans wrote not long after she miscarried and realized there just wasn't much material out there for moms like her. About 10 to 20 percent of known...
Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award
The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
krocnews.com
$10,000 in Tools Stolen from Rochester Area Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of $10,000 worth of construction tools from a Rochester area home build site. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the work site in Rochester Township on 8th St. Southwest around 8:15 a.m. He says...
fox9.com
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
KAAL-TV
$11,000 in tools, tech stolen from construction site
(ABC 6 News) – A house construction site reported around $11K in tool, battery, and technology theft Thursday, Sep. 15. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown party broke into a construction trailer at a site in the 4000 block of 8th Street SW, Rochester Township, between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
KIMT
Man pleads guilty to Rochester scooter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to stealing scooters in Rochester. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, was charged in March with four counts of felony theft. Investigators say between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021, Schutz stole four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp.
KAAL-TV
Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released
(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0