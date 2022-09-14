Read full article on original website
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Deemed Lucky by Twitter to Escape with Win vs. Chargers
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a critical 27-24 victory over the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's divisional showdown and didn't turn it over once. On paper, that is an excellent day, especially since he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Yet sometimes the...
Fantasy Alert: Chris Godwin out Because of Hamstring Injury for Week 2 vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first game back since suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Rib Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Cartilage
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed with a fracture to his rib cartilage. Head coach Brandon Staley announced the injury on Friday, adding Herbert will be listed as day to day. Herbert was sacked twice and hit eight other times during a Week 2 loss to the...
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
Week 2 of the NFL season got off to an exciting start. On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Los Angeles Chargers, notching a 27-24 win in an AFC West matchup. There were some impressive fantasy performances in that contest, and there will be plenty more on...
Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Downgraded to Out with Quad Injury for Week 2 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will miss the team's Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a quad injury. Pittman was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday before sitting out practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. As the Colts' unquestioned...
1 Change Each NFL Team Must Make Moving Forward
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is underway. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers kicked things off Thursday night, but the league's other 30 teams are still making adjustments from their opening games. Week 1 didn't go as expected for several franchises. Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos lost...
NFL Players Who Need to See More Snaps in Week 2
Taking a look at the snap counts across the NFL in the season's first week is a revealing exercise. After months of hearing coach-speak and seeing snippets of action, we finally got to see how players will be utilized in games. Of course, coaches are always looking to make adjustments....
NFL Rumors: Cole Beasley Fielding Contract Offers from 'Multiple' Teams
Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly generating "serious interest" from multiple NFL teams but has opted to remain a free agent while awaiting the "right opportunity." Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Friday that Beasley wants to join a Super Bowl contender and there's "no deal imminent" on that front despite contract offers from other clubs.
5 NFL Trade Ideas That Should Happen Before October
The trade market will be relatively quiet in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but the rumor mill is destined to pick up speed as September rolls into October. Let's be clear: It's definitely not time to blow up a roster. Although snap reactions are enjoyable for both fans and media, a one-game sample size is a terrible way for front offices to manage a team. Executives must be more patient than us.
Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury
Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.
Report: Max Johnson to Start over Haynes King at QB for Texas A&M vs. Miami
Texas A&M is reportedly making a quarterback change after last week's shocking home loss to Appalachian State. According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher has decided to start Max Johnson over Haynes King against the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. King, a sophomore who...
Former Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested on DWI Charge
Former NFL cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested early Thursday morning in Collin County, Texas, on a DWI charge. According to TMZ Sports, the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Carr was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday and released on bond at 5:30 p.m. that day. The...
Chargers vs. Chiefs: Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs have high expectations to deliver another high-scoring game in the AFC West series on Thursday night. The Chargers and Chiefs combined for 116 points and 1,686 total yards in their two regular-season meetings a year ago. Both teams won inside their home stadiums.
Georgia's Brock Bowers Draws Heisman Hype, George Kittle Comps vs. South Carolina
The Brock Bowers hype train is out in full effect after the superstar tight end turned in another dominant performance for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. With Bowers leading the way, Georgia jumped out to a 31-0 lead early in the third quarter...
Former All-Pro Blasts Patriots Coach: ‘It’s Over for Belichick’
Is the era of playoff football in New England coming to an end?
The Hiring and Firing of CFB Head Coaches is Reaching an Unsustainable Pace
Before the next round of weird football began, fans of a desperate, slumbering football program couldn’t help but yell. Despite how strange, controversial and unsuccessful the last few years of Urban Meyer’s football life has been, “We want Urban!” chants erupted from Lincoln, Nebraska during FOX’s broadcast with the head coach sitting on site.
Texas Tech LB Bryce Ramirez Taken to Hospital After Suffering Gruesome Leg Injury
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off the field and taken to the hospital after suffering a leg injury during Saturday's game against North Carolina State. Per the Associated Press, the injury occurred when Texas Tech defenders tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, and the pile rolled over Ramirez's left leg as it was planted in the field turf.
Detroit Lions predictions vs. Washington Commanders: How big are offensive line injuries?
Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions' vs. Washington Commanders game Sunday at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox): Dave Birkett The Lions are dealing with a lot of injuries...
Marcus Freeman Gets 1st Win with Notre Dame as Twitter Questions His Job Security
Marcus Freeman is finally in the win column as Notre Dame's head coach after the Fighting Irish earned a 24-17 victory over California on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. Drew Pyne hit Michael Mayer on a six-yard touchdown pass to put Notre Dame ahead 24-17 with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter.
Report: Evan Stewart, Denver Harris Among Texas A&M Players Suspended vs. Miami
Four key freshman on the Texas A&M football team—Denver Harris, Evan Stewart, Chris Marshall and Smoke Bouie—have been suspended by the program and ruled out for Saturday night's game against No. 13 Miami, per Marshall Levenson of On3.com. The suspensions are related to a curfew violation, according to...
