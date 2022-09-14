ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Chris Godwin out Because of Hamstring Injury for Week 2 vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first game back since suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Rib Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Cartilage

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed with a fracture to his rib cartilage. Head coach Brandon Staley announced the injury on Friday, adding Herbert will be listed as day to day. Herbert was sacked twice and hit eight other times during a Week 2 loss to the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Week 2 of the NFL season got off to an exciting start. On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Los Angeles Chargers, notching a 27-24 win in an AFC West matchup. There were some impressive fantasy performances in that contest, and there will be plenty more on...
NFL
Bleacher Report

1 Change Each NFL Team Must Make Moving Forward

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is underway. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers kicked things off Thursday night, but the league's other 30 teams are still making adjustments from their opening games. Week 1 didn't go as expected for several franchises. Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos lost...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Need to See More Snaps in Week 2

Taking a look at the snap counts across the NFL in the season's first week is a revealing exercise. After months of hearing coach-speak and seeing snippets of action, we finally got to see how players will be utilized in games. Of course, coaches are always looking to make adjustments....
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Cole Beasley Fielding Contract Offers from 'Multiple' Teams

Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly generating "serious interest" from multiple NFL teams but has opted to remain a free agent while awaiting the "right opportunity." Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Friday that Beasley wants to join a Super Bowl contender and there's "no deal imminent" on that front despite contract offers from other clubs.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Trade Ideas That Should Happen Before October

The trade market will be relatively quiet in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but the rumor mill is destined to pick up speed as September rolls into October. Let's be clear: It's definitely not time to blow up a roster. Although snap reactions are enjoyable for both fans and media, a one-game sample size is a terrible way for front offices to manage a team. Executives must be more patient than us.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury

Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Former Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested on DWI Charge

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested early Thursday morning in Collin County, Texas, on a DWI charge. According to TMZ Sports, the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Carr was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday and released on bond at 5:30 p.m. that day. The...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Bleacher Report

The Hiring and Firing of CFB Head Coaches is Reaching an Unsustainable Pace

Before the next round of weird football began, fans of a desperate, slumbering football program couldn’t help but yell. Despite how strange, controversial and unsuccessful the last few years of Urban Meyer’s football life has been, “We want Urban!” chants erupted from Lincoln, Nebraska during FOX’s broadcast with the head coach sitting on site.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Texas Tech LB Bryce Ramirez Taken to Hospital After Suffering Gruesome Leg Injury

Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off the field and taken to the hospital after suffering a leg injury during Saturday's game against North Carolina State. Per the Associated Press, the injury occurred when Texas Tech defenders tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, and the pile rolled over Ramirez's left leg as it was planted in the field turf.
LUBBOCK, TX

