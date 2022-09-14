ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Champions League 2022: Erling Haaland scores leaping golazo against old Borussia Dortmund club

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTrwX_0hvilVBN00

It had to be Erling Haaland, and it had to be glorious.

Facing his old club of Borussia Dortmund, the Manchester City striker delivered one of the wildest goals of his career on Wednesday during Champions League group play.

After a bending cross from fullback João Cancelo appeared to be drifting just a little too far away from the streaking Haaland, the 22-year-old somehow shot his league out about head-high for the go-ahead goal.

Manchester City would eventually get the 2-1 win. Dortmund went ahead early in the second half with a highlight goal from Jude Bellingham, but John Stones evened it in the 80th minute with his own laser.

The win improves City to 2-0 in Group G, putting it in position to win the group.

That goal was already Haaland's 13th of the season between Premier League and Champions League play, so it seems pretty arguable he's living up to the sky-high expectations built up after Manchester City triggered his €60 million release clause.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Odegaard misses out and Vieira starts

Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table as they visit Brentford this afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s side were humbled in a 2-0 defeat on their last trip to the Brentford Community Stadium on the opening night of last season but the Gunners will want to prove the progress they have since made.Arsenal will also hope to bounce back to their 3-1 defeat at Manchester United two weeks ago, in what was their last Premier League outing before last weekend’s fixtures were postponed.Brentford may be in a celebratory mood after Ivan Toney received a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal travel to Brentford in an intriguing London derby to open up the Premier League action today. Both sides are in form after the Bees thrashed Leeds 5-2 last time out, while Mikel Arteta's side edged Zurich in the Europa League.Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and build-upIvan Toney’s sensational form has resulted in an England call-up, with the Arsenal backline faced with a tough task to keep him quiet at the Brentford Community Stadium. That match was brought forward from a 2pm kick-off as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.Here’s everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
88K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy