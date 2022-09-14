Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies UnexpectedlyLarry LeaseSherman, TX
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Lakeside Journal news roundup: community networking, 5k, American Heroes lineup announced
The Colony announced the headliners for its American Heroes festival in November. The Spin Doctors will be performing on Friday, Nov. 11 and Rodney Atkins will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 12. The festival is meant to act as a salute to veterans and first responders and will be at The Colony Five Star Complex. For more information, keep an eye on The Colony’s Parks & Recreation Department page (@TCPARD).
starlocalmedia.com
Plano has many plans for its upcoming 150th birthday
Next year, Plano turns 150 years old, and the city has big plans to celebrate. At a Monday City Council meeting, Shannah Hayley, Communications and Community Outreach director, told the City Council that the big focus of the city’s celebration, slated for June 3, will be heritage and the story of Plano and its diverse community. The city will display a special 150th anniversary logo on celebratory banners and on its special website, slated to launch in January. Special remarks will be made at the State of the City in February, as well as during Heritage Preservation Month in May.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney to host Mexican Independence Day celebration on Sept. 17
The City of McKinney Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Mexican Independence Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Old Settler's Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana St. The day-long, family-friendly event includes live music, dance and theater performances, food trucks, swimming, and ticketed boxing tournament.
starlocalmedia.com
Pride Frisco to host inaugural block party Oct. 8
Pride Frisco will host its inaugural block part on Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3521 Main Street. The family-friendly event will include food trucks, entertainment, games, door prizes, local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and over 50 vendors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD plans its upcoming events as it grows its Read Play Talk program
Mesquite’s Read Play Talk program continues growing as it plans its activities this year. Lindsay Paris, Community Liaison for Read Play Talk, said that the summer holiday is typically its busiest time of year. It held three popups in Mesquite and one in Balch Springs, as well as its several story times, featuring community members like the Mesquite Fire Department, Mayor Daniel Aleman, Whataburger Mesquite and more.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD discusses student bathroom policy
During the Monday, Sept.12 regular meeting of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees, district staff and elected officials conducted a discussion regarding student bathroom use. Prior to the meeting, FISD in a statement addressed the discussion’s placement on its board meeting agenda, stating that federal law prohibits FISD from denying students equal access to bathrooms and adding that Texas does not have a law that regulates student bathroom usage.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrates major projects as a result of 2018 bond program
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program. Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Flower Mound High School student portrays symbolic people, objects through art
When she was younger, Alice Won immersed herself in the arts through drawing and painting, quickly coming to the conclusion that this was something she wanted to pursue. As a current junior at Flower Mound High School, she is taking AP Art and said she hopes that art continues to be part of her life after high school.
starlocalmedia.com
Seeking employment? Mark your calendars to attend the Metrocrest Community Job Fair Sept.19
Looking for a job? The Carrollton Public Library will host the Metrocrest Community Job Fair on Monday, September 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library, located at 1700 Keller Springs Road. Preregistration is requested for this free event, but all job seekers are welcome. Attendees will have the...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Frisco to begin search for next Fire Chief after retirement announcement of Chief Mark Piland
A search for the City of Frisco’s next Fire Chief will begin promptly following the retirement of Chief Mark Piland. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chief Piland submitted his retirement, sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities. The retirement follows Chief Piland’s nine-plus years of service to the city after being hired in 2013.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD counseling sets its 2022-23 priorities
Allen ISD counselors have set their three priorities for the 2022-23 school year. At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop, Counseling Director Becky Wiginton told trustees that the district’s counseling priorities center around continuing to help students develop a plan beyond high school, incorporating more comprehensive counseling into Allen schools and addressing staff functions and how those fit into district goals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony Volunteer Assistance Program offers help to those in need
The Colony Volunteer Assistance Program has been around for several years, but interest in the program has been lacking, making the city push for more participation. The Volunteer Assistance Program was created by the Community Image Department to address the needs of citizens of The Colony. The program aims to build a group of volunteers who help keep The Colony’s neighborhoods maintained.
starlocalmedia.com
DFW artist explores using color in Grandscape mural
Alli Koch’s artistic career started out as a hobby, making canvases for her friends and for her apartment. The hobby quickly grew into something more, giving her the opportunity to portray her artwork across DFW and the world. Koch graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney tourism grant applications due Oct. 7
Visit McKinney is now accepting tourism grant applications from entities planning events or initiatives that promote the City of McKinney as a tourism destination. “It is our mission as the city’s tourism entity to bring new dollars into the city's economy by attracting both leisure and business travelers to McKinney,” said Aaron Werner, Visit McKinney executive director. “These grant funds provide us the opportunity to assist groups with marketing and promotion of projects that are primarily geared toward visitors but that locals may enjoy, too!”
starlocalmedia.com
Jaime Jaramillo sentenced to life imprisonment for killing of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston
On December 3, 2021 at approximately 1:40 p.m. Officer Richard Houston responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of S Beltline Rd in Mesquite. During the investigation Officer Houston contacted Jaime Jaramillo who opened fire, striking and killing Officer Houston. Jaramillo was arrested for the offense. On Sept. 13, the case was presented to a Dallas County Jury. On Sept. 14, Jaime Jaramillo was found guilty of Capital Murder of a Police Officer and will serve the rest of his life in prison.
starlocalmedia.com
Northern Texas PGA announces Ronny Glanton as namesake for new Frisco golf park
Last week, Northern Texas PGA Executive Director/CEO, Mark Harrison, surprised long-time NTPGA professional Ronny Glanton with the news of being honored as the namesake for the new NTPGA Golf Park in Frisco. It will be called “The Ronny” Golf Park. Harrison was joined by Glanton’s close friends Philip...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina news: tax rate and budget approved, National Night Out deadline approaches
The Celina City Council has approved the city's ad valorem tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year. The item was approved during the council's regular meeting on Sept. 13.
starlocalmedia.com
Pioneer Day, Minyards gift shop grand opening set for Oct. 15
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Coppell Historical Society will put on their Pioneer Day event along with a ribbon cutting of Minyard’s Grocery and Market. The Coppell Historical Society has had several Pioneer Day events, but COVID-19 interrupted it for several years. Jean Murph, one of the Coppell Historical Society’s founders, said she would like for it to become annual to allow “for the community to come together and celebrate the town’s roots.”
starlocalmedia.com
Up close: Frisco Chamber hosts discussion with City Manager Wes Pierson
Roughly two months ago, Frisco made a pivotal change. After the city’s first ever city manager, George Purefoy, retired following 34 years of service to the city, Wes Pierson became Frisco’s second ever City Manager, taking a position at the helm of a city whose story is continuing to unfold in a grand way.
Comments / 0